Classical goes digital

The Bengaluru Ramanavami series is all set to go digital with the Chamarajpet Sree Ramaseva Mandali hosting its inaugural concert online. Violinists, father-and-son-duo Dr Mysore Manjunath and Sumanth Manjunath, with mridanga by TB Ravishankar will perform the inaugural concert from Manjunath’s home in Mysore for viewers worldwide.

“This is the 82nd year of the Ramaseva Mandali, which traces its roots to my father, SVN Rao’s tireless work towards the cause of music,” says SN Varadaraj, General Secretary of the Mandali. “Every year we have seen the Mandali grow with our programme listing growing bigger. The who’s who of classical music have performed on our platforms. The Mandali was called a ‘Temple of Music’ by statesman C Rajagopalachari. This year if we are advised to go this route for the inauguration, we will accept it as a good thing. This will be a way of keeping Ramanavami music alive.”

Varadaraj says this would be the only concert going live online as of now. “We are yet to get clarity on the other concerts at the Fort High School grounds after the lockdown. It would depend on several other factors including Government rules and stipulations. We will take a call after the third week of April.”

Speaking on the phone from Mysore, Manjunath, who had to cancel a concert in Germany, said he was happy to be performing for Ramaseva Mandali’s first online Ramanavami show from his home in Mysore. “If 2020 is remembered for corona virus, my son Sumanth and I will share memories of providing the first online Mandali concert for viewers worldwide on April 2. The paddhati (tradition) of pooja followed by melody is being followed by the Mandali, albeit virtually. There is nothing to beat this spirit of life in humans. Dreams and hopes will take us forward.”

The violin brothers, Manjunath and his brother Nagaraj, have been associated with the Chamarajpet Ramaseva Mandal for the last four decades. “I have been with the Mandali from the age of 12 — either accompanying eminent musicians or for violin duets. Nagaraj and I have also been conferred with the Mandali’s Ramagana Kalacharya Award,” says Manjunath. “No Ramanavami is complete without music, and in these times, going digital is the way for classical music lovers.”

Ask Manjunath about the programme for the concert and he says, the 90-minute concert will feature popular compositions on Srirama, especially by Tyagaraja with RTPs and bhajans.

The concert will be streamed on facebook.com/SreeRamasevaMandali