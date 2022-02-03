Celebrating Mysuru’s music tradition

For the past 60 years Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mahotsava Charitable Trust has attracted the who’s who of Carnatic music

At Carnatic concerts in Mysuru, you cannot miss meeting the city’s well-known connoisseur of music and curator C.R. Himanshu. Clad in his favourite safari suit, he is invariably seated in row one, completely engrossed in the music.

For the past 60 years, Himanshu has been organising the Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mahotsava Charitable Trust (SPVGMCT) at VV Mohalla. The festival is a platform for both established and up-and-coming artistes. He makes no compromises when it comes to meeting the standard he has set for this popular classical music festival.

“When the festival was launched in 1962, VV Mohalla in Mysuru had no cultural ambience. I was part of a small team of school students who went from house to house asking for coconut fronds. We identified a place in 8th Cross in Vontikoppal, also known as Vani Vilasa Mohalla. We got people to come and weave the fronds to erect a pandal. We raised money through donations, collecting anything from four annas to five rupees. We were led by the then Muncipal Councillor Soundaryamma Venkateshan and my mother, Rajamma C.R. Gowda, a professor of music at the College of Fine Arts,” recalls Himanshu.

By 1968, the festival managed to feature at least two to three top musicians and between 1970 and 1985, it became so popular that the who’s who of Carnatic music came to sing at the pandal.

Rich tradition

Mysuru became the cultural capital under the Wadiyars. Musicians from across the country performed at the darbar. One can still see these footprints in Mysuru. Bidaram Krishnappa and his disciple T. Chowdiah kept the rich tradition alive. It is little surprise that Himanshu, groomed in this tradition (his mother is T. Chowdiah’s niece), has kept music alive here.

Over the years, Himanshu has organised workshops by artistes such as T.N. Krishnan, T.R. Subramaniam, Veene Raja Rao, R.K. Srikantan, N. Rajam, P.S. Narayanaswamy and many more. “It was widely appreciated by Mysuru’s music-loving public and by the musicians.”

“From legends such as Lalgudi Jayaraman, Nedunuri Krishnamurthy, M.S. Subbulakshmi, S. Balachander, T.R. Mahalingam and Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer to today’s stars, my bond with the artistes goes beyond music.

Bond with flute Mali

“For instance, Kadri Gopalnath would call each year to confirm the date of his performance. Once flautist Ronu Majumdar called to say, ‘Kadri has told me so much about your festival, I want to come.’ Though I have often been accused of not giving primacy to musicians from Karnataka, to me only music matters.”

Himanshu talks fondly about his relationship with flute maestro Mali. “I was a huge admirer of his music. When I first went to his house in Sadashivanagar in Bangalore with B. Natarajan of AIR, who was his student, little did I know that it would develop into a long-lasting friendship. He was an extraordinary musician and a fine human being.”

Growing up, Himanshu says, he listened to some of the finest musicians. “When T. Chowdiah was secretary of Sri Prasanna Sitarama Mandira, there would be nagaswaram recitals through the night. Madurai Mani Iyer, Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar, MLV, I have heard them all as a three-year-old. It left a lasting impact on my mind.” He recalls an incident when Semmangudi performed at the Centenary Hall in Mysuru. He was being accompanied by Lalgudi Jayaraman and Umayalpuram Sivaraman. “Both the accomplished accompanists profusely apologised to Semmangudi for arriving at the venue a minute after he had reached. We have lost those manners,” he says.

“Nobody asked me how much I was going to pay them. They travelled by third class and graciously accepted our hospitality. There used to be just one mike for the main artiste. None of these seemed a constraint. They were deeply involved in their music. Today, there is abundant talent, but these values are missing.”

