Celebrating Guruvandana with a legacy of melody 

The stage at Chowdiah Memorial Hall was recently a sea of green as close to 200 musicians in colour-coordinated outfits, toting flutes and tablas, assembled to present Guruvandana, an event showcasing what they had learnt under the tutelage of their masters at Sanjog Bansuri Mahavidyalaya.

For over two decades now, the institute in Bengaluru has been nurturing musical talent. Founded in 2002 and inaugurated by maestro Zakir Hussain, students at Sanjog Bansuri Mahavidyalaya range from the ages of five to 70. Falutist Pravin Godkhindi teaches them how to play the bansuri and sing, while his brother, Kiran Godkhindi, imparts tabla lessons.

“It was the dream of our father Venkatesh Godkhindi to build a place where students could learn music. That is what my brother and I have done,” said Pravin Godkhindi, talking about the institute’s legacy.

The concert began with an invocation by the youngest students, whose tiny hands delicately navigated the notes. Throughout the evening, children and adults at various learning levels graced the stage, testifying to the patience and hard work of their teachers.

One of the event highlights was a jugalbandi by all of the students, in which the flautists and vocalists presented two separate raagas in perfect unison, which was followed by an explosive finale with fast-paced tabla work. This performance received a standing ovation.

Gangavathi Pranesh, actor and comedian, was the chief guest for the evening while the guest of honour was vidwan Anoor Ananthakrishna Sharma, a renowned mridangam artiste and Pravin Godkhindi’s guru. Anoor spoke about the importance of preserving Indian classical music. “Programs like this encourage both parents and children to learn about our culture, which is why I think it’s important to promote and preserve our heritage.”

Shadaj Godkhindi, Pravin Godkhindi’s son, who was also a flautist at the event, said, “Music is one of the oldest traditions in our country, and I want to continue our legacy like my father did. When you play music, you feel every emotion — love, devotion, angst or anything else. That is why we need it today.”

Another well-known tabla artiste in the city, Pt. Ravindra Yavagal, who was also in attendance, emphasised the event’s importance for the world of classical music and the institution’s role in bringing together distinguished artistes.

The event featured Pt. Yogesh Samsi, who presented a captivating tabla piece accompanied by Yashwant Vaishnav on the tabla and Milind Kulkarni on the harmonium. The evening concluded with a performance by Pravin Godkhindi, Yogesh Samsi, Shadaj Godkhindi and Yashwant Vaishnav.

“The notion that Indian classical music is a dying art is false. There is sufficient evidence to prove that Indian classical music exists. The only issue is, while we have the next generation of listeners and performers, we don’t have the next generation of organisers or sponsors. As a musician, that’s my main concern — corporates and MNCs need to take up this social responsibility,” said Pravin.

