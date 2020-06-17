Celebrate World Music Day with NCPA@home

Bengaluru

17 June 2020 18:06 IST

Celebrate World Music Day on June 21 with three events from NCPA’s library, streamed over the weekend as part of NCPA@home.

From June 19, catch Straddling three spheres: working in theatre, TV and film - Straight Talk by Stephen Daldry. The director of acclaimed works such as The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Hours and The Reader, which have been nominated for various awards, talks about staying true to one’s story when shifting from stage and musical to television and film. The event will be available for viewing till June 26.

From June 20, watch Jazz Goes to Broadway in which jazz musicians accompanied by a full-blown horn section will perform Broadway hits from The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music, Jesus Christ Superstar and more. The performance will be available for viewing till June 27.

From June 21, catch Javed Ali presenting Sufiana songs. The compositions will narrate the idea of love, longing and union with the beloved transcending man-made boundaries of region, religion, caste and creed. The performance will be available for viewing till June 28.

All the events will be available for streaming on the NCPA YouTube channel, 6 pm onwards.