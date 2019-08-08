Catch Peepal Tree, Black Letters, Death By Fungi and more this weekend

Peepal Tree

August 9, 7.30 pm onwards

ibis, Outer Ring Road

Entry: Free, register on eventbrite.com

The latest concert series in the country involves ibis hotels and Sony Music. With gigs already concluded in Gurgaon, Pune, Navi Mumbai and Kolkata, ibis music rolls into Bengaluru with the can’t-fail multi-lingual rock sound of Peepal Tree. The press release provided with the event listing notes that ibis music aims to “provide a platform to new and upcoming artists to showcase their talent and extend a quirky space to music lovers or travellers who enjoy sitting in a relaxed, uplifting atmosphere with some great tunes.” Peepal Tree, for their part, will perform a set that includes songs off their debut album Chetana and a few covers they are prepping from the Sony Music catalogue. Guitarist Tony Das says, “We’re trying to keep our setlist to all originals, but sometimes we have a long enough setlist to accommodate more so that’s always nice. We enjoy playing the covers as well as the originals.”

Black Letters, The Derelicts, Superpolite

August 9, 8 pm onwards

The Humming Tree, Indiranagar

Entry: ₹300, via Insider.in

Bengaluru/Kochi label Overfeed Records brings together yet another showcase at The Humming Tree this week, as the venue slowly picks back up on programming gigs once again. The lineup includes alternative act Black Letters, Kochi synth-heavy dance rock band The Derelicts and a DJ set by electronic music producer Superpolite.

The gig has come together at the same time that Black Letters are prepping to release their new full-length album while both The Derelicts and Superpolite are recording their respective songs.

Black Letters guitarist and Overfeed co-founder Sarang Menon says, “It made sense to go to Humming Tree and test out a few songs live and see how they come out. We have an absolute blast every time.” Menon adds that Black Letters will be performing some new material off their upcoming album Still As You, which presents a more electronic sound compared to their leanings in dream pop and alt rock. Menon says, “We will be playing a few new ones and holding off a few as well because honestly we are not ready to play them live yet. This is an important show for us where we announce a few things and also have new merch for people to take home. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Death By Fungi, Orchid, Haiku-Like Imagination

August 11, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Entry: ₹300, plus ₹200 cover charge, via Insider.in

As part of their semi-annual run of shows around the country, Mumbai hardcore band Death By Fungi will take their new EP Die In Bombay to Bengaluru audiences for the first time, performing their brand of chaotic, dissonant music. The EP is as short and bruising as it gets, chronicling the helpless abandon with which people reside in Mumbai, often unaware of the bigger picture. Guitarist and vocalist Vrishank Menon describes their sound and thematic goal, “It’s sometimes fast, melodic and sometimes technical but just abrasive throughout […] We’ll be writing more socio-political stuff in the future.” At their Bengaluru debut, Death By Fungi are joined by two local acts who put the city on the national map in terms of boundary-pushing music — with the unpredictable metal/mathcore of Orchid and the more playful yet groovy post-hardcore/math rock of Haiku-Like Imagination.

