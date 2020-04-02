Catch live performances by Zarir Warden, Komorebi and more

Missing being out and about and listening to live music? As part of the #SOCIALIndoors series, by the SOCIAL chain of restaurants, you can catch live music performances by well-known artistes, free of cost. Watch from the comfort of your home as they perform from the comfort of their home. The performances will be held Thursdays to Sundays.

Singer-songwriter Dhruv Visvanath will kickstart things on April 2, followed by lead vocalist Zarir Warden of Mumbai-based pop rock band ONEmpire on April 3. Composer, pianist and singer Tarana Marwah better known as Komorebi will perform on April 4 and singer-songwriter and visual artist Shashwat Bulusu will bring the week to a close on April 5.

Catch the show on Social Offline’s Facebook and Instagram pages from 5 pm to 5.30 pm.