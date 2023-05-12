Carnatic vocalist NJ Nandini curates a music-themed fete to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 13

May 12, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

It is music for the ears of all those who enjoy melody and rhythm. Carnatic vocalist NJ Nandini organises Sa Re Ga Ma Gala, a one-day music carnival filled with board games, activities, live performances and lucky draws. Stalls selling refreshments and homemade products will add to the carnival ambience.

The young musician from Thiruvananthapuram, making waves on the concert circuit, says she wants to attract youngsters to classical music and help them hone their skills as musicians and performers.

Nandini says the games will enhance their understanding of ragas and music, in an interesting way. “It is from my personal experience that I have designed this music-themed event. When I was 15, I was learning from the late virtuouoso Parassala Ponnammal. She was 83. Communiation was not all that smooth between us. I know what an aspiring musician would need to become better students and performers.”

Under the auspices of her trust, Nayaki Music and Arts Foundation, SaReGaMa Gala combines music and games to make it an interesting event for music buffs. The first of its kind in the city, the Gala, curated by Nandini, will have 18 music-based games and interactive activities.

“For instance the treasure hunt will have clues hidden in kritis and ragas. The music roulette is for buffs of film music.”

The event will be at Muthaiyya Bhagavathar Auditorium at Sri Swati Thirunal Government Music College on May 13. Entry is open to all. “Participants must take a ‘game card’ to help us keep track of the points they have won in the different games.”

She hopes that the non-stop music-based infotainment event will help aspiring musicians return home with an enriching experience that adds to their knowledge of music.

“Nayaaki also plans to hold lecture-demonstrations for aspiring musicians and also sponsor select music students to groom them. We also plan to groom those who might like to make musical instruments.”