Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri suffers brain haemorrhage in UK

March 24, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Chennai

Carnatic singer and Sangeetha Kalanidhi designate Bombay Jayashri reportedly suffered a brain haemorrhage while on tour in the UK, and has been rushed to hospital.

Sources close to her said she is undergoing a key hole surgery at a hospital in the UK. “We have been told it’s reversible. All other parameters are good,” the source said, quoting family members.

Bombay Jayashri was scheduled to perform at the Tung Auditorium, Yoko Ono Lennon Centre, University of Liverpool, on Friday evening.

An accomplished Carnatic singer, Jayashri sings in many languages and has also delighted audiences with popular numbers rendered for Indian films.

The announcement from Music Academy about her being the Sangeetha Kalanidhi designate was made only on Sunday last.

