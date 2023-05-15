ADVERTISEMENT

Carnatic Singer Bombay Jayashri recovering well, says family

May 15, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

Jayashri’s family recorded with gratitude that she had received prompt medical attention from experts and has been under the care of a team of doctors, resulting in her recovery

The Hindu Bureau

Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri is recovering well. File picture | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri, who was admitted to a specialist hospital in the U.K. after suffering an aneurysm in March, is recovering well, her family said. 

ALSO READ
Music Academy to confer Sangita Kalanidhi award on Bombay Jayashri

In a statement, her family recorded with gratitude that she had received prompt medical attention from experts and has been under the care of a team of doctors, resulting in her recovery. The singer was in the U.K. for a series of concerts.

“My mother has received excellent care in the U.K., and I am happy to report that she is recovering well in our relative’s home in the U.K. She has expressed her deep gratitude for all the prayers and good wishes that she has received in abundance, from across the globe,” said her son Amrit Ramnath, who has been with her during her recovery period. 

He further said, “We are extremely grateful for the world class medical attention she has received as well as the robust support system and help from people in the U.K., that has helped us get through this turbulent period.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayashri is the Sangita Kalanidhi designate for the 2023 Annual Conference of the Madras Music Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US