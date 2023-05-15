Carnatic Singer Bombay Jayashri recovering well, says family

May 15, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST

Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri, who was admitted to a specialist hospital in the U.K. after suffering an aneurysm in March, is recovering well, her family said.

In a statement, her family recorded with gratitude that she had received prompt medical attention from experts and has been under the care of a team of doctors, resulting in her recovery. The singer was in the U.K. for a series of concerts.

“My mother has received excellent care in the U.K., and I am happy to report that she is recovering well in our relative’s home in the U.K. She has expressed her deep gratitude for all the prayers and good wishes that she has received in abundance, from across the globe,” said her son Amrit Ramnath, who has been with her during her recovery period.

He further said, “We are extremely grateful for the world class medical attention she has received as well as the robust support system and help from people in the U.K., that has helped us get through this turbulent period.”

Jayashri is the Sangita Kalanidhi designate for the 2023 Annual Conference of the Madras Music Academy.