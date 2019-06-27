Carnatic Network gets ready for its first ever concert

Ask him how his brainchild Carnatic Network is doing, and Balaji Vijayaraghavan’s tone belies surprise and gratitude. What started as an open mic series for upcoming Carnatic musicians a mere three months ago, is now on track to becoming a production unit. Their first-ever concert is set to be held this weekend.

“When we started out, the intent was to bring some sort of democracy into the Carnatic music scene,” says Balaji. “We wanted to make sure all potential talent got a good stage to nurture their skills.”

The only problem was, as with all startups, they were bootstrapping. Everyone involved with the project has been chipping in money, skills, and time voluntarily.

“Our sound engineer did not charge us a single rupee. Our videographer, who is a college student, paid the camera rent out of his pocket. I had to identify that and pay him back. That is the kind of love and support people are showing to Carnatic Network,” he says.

One solution to this, they figured, would be holding concerts. “More than that, it was also about gratifying people who have been regularly attending our open mics, and have been performing exceptionally well. Appearing in a video production would add to their profile,” he says.

Before launching the concert, Carnatic Network also introduced jam room recording sessions, with 10 to 15 artistes for each. Four of them so far have been put up on their YouTube channel, Carnatic Network.

The concerts will be recorded, and around three of the best artistes’ performances will be put online. In this first session, singers 16-year-old Rashmi Narasimhan and 28-year-old Venkatesh Nandakumar will perform.

“YouTube is practically hand-holding us through this journey,” says Balaji, explaining how they have been holding monthly meetings with YouTube’s regional content manager for Tamil Nadu. “They felt Carnatic Network has potential and are helping us chart out a growth plan to get more visibility,” he says.

From now on, every first and third Sunday will be for open mics, the fourth for recording sessions, and the fifth for concerts. “In case a month has only four weekends, both recording sessions and concerts will be held on the last Sunday,” he explains.

Adding that people from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Houston and Singapore approached him to help increase the scope of Carnatic Network, he says, “People believe that this forum will transform the scene all together. That’s why people come to us!”

Carnatic Network’s first concert will be held at Lakshmi Giri Convention Hall, Mylapore, on June 30, 6 pm to 8.30 pm. Tickets can be bought at www.townscript.com/e/carnatic-network-concert-series-1