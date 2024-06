Sangeetha Ksheera Sagaram, in collaboration with Saptaparni and Vignana Samithi, is hosting a Carnatic music concert in memory of Uppalapati Ankaiah and B. Lalitha at 6.30 p.m. on June 15. The concert will feature vocalist Bhavya Hari, violinist Saraswatula Pardhiva and mridangam artiste P. Meher Sagar. The venue is Sri Pannalal Bansilal Pitti Kalyana Mandapam (Anandnagar Community Hall), Khairatabad. The event will be telecast live on YouTube.

