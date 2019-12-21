Carnatic music competition

Vidwan R.K.Srikantan Trust conducts the fourth national level music concert series in memory of legendary musician, R.K. Srikantan from February 15 to February 23 at Ananya Auditorium, Malleswaram, Bengaluru.

Candidates wishing to participate in the concert must be within the age group of 18 and 26 years and have the ability to present a full-fledged vocal concert. The duration of the concert will be 90 minutes. Varna is not compulsory, must sing a Raga Tana and Pallavi, and one composition of Mysore Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar. There is no entry fee.

Candidate must make their own arrangements for travel and stay. Date, time and venue of the performance will be intimated to the selected candidates well in advance. Candidates can bring the accompanying artistes of their choice (violin and mridanga only) who should not exceed 30 years of age. A nominal remuneration will be paid to all the artists participating in the competition. There will be three prizes of ₹50,000, 40, 000 and 30,000.

The last date to submit applications is January 20, 2020. For more details, call 080-23368190 or email vidwanrksrikantantrust@gmail.com.