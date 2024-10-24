GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cardi B says she's hospitalised with medical emergency, will miss music festival

She was to have performed along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna and GloRilla at the two-day ONE Music Fest

Published - October 24, 2024 11:31 am IST

AP
Cardi B

Cardi B | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Cardi B says she has been hospitalised with a medical emergency and will have to miss a Saturday night headlining performance at an Atlanta music festival.

Cardi B apologises for Goddess Durga look on magazine cover

“I am so sad to share this news, but I've been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won't be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram. “It breaks my heart that I wont get to see my fans this weekend." She added, "I'll be back better and stronger soon. Don't worry.” The 32-year-old New York native gave no details on her condition.

Grammys 2023: Cardi B wears Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's creation on red carpet

Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset less than two months ago. The two are going through a divorce.

She was to have performed along with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nelly, Gunna and GloRilla at the two-day ONE Music Fest.

