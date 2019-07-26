Apurvaa and Aishwarya Anand present a calming concert

Apurvaa and Aishwarya Anand, the California-based sisters came to the capital, performed and conquered the hearts of the music lovers of the Capital. The violin duet concert of the youngsters was organised by the T. K. Jayarama Iyer Foundation at the auditorium of the Delhi Tamil Sangam recently. The occasion was 125th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Late T. K. Jayarama Iyer, a renowned musician, composer, scholar and teacher.

Born in May 1894 in a musical family, T. K. Jayarama Iyer showed a flair for music at a very young age. His musical career reached its peak when he joined the All India Radio, Delhi to take charge of the Vadya Vrinda alongside the renowned Pt. Ravi Shankar. T.K. Jayarama Iyer received the prestigious Sangeetha Kalanidhi of the Madras Music Academy in the year 1960. The organisers deserve appreciation for a well thought out and neatly organised event. Actions spoke louder than words in the auditorium.

Apurvaa and Aishwarya Anand, the great grand-daughters of T.K. Jayarama Iyer had their task cut out. In the short span of one hour, the time the sisters had at their disposal, the siblings structured their concert intelligently and played songs in quick succession exhibiting their musical talent to the delight of music lovers.

Apurvaa and Aishwarya started their violin recital with the Kalyani varnam “Vanajakshi” in Adi tala in an impressive manner. The neat presentation of the varnam indicated that many more delightful items were on their way, and so was it. The siblings then took up Mysore Vasudevacharya’s “Pranamamyaham Shri” in Gowla. The duo’s creative talent came to the fore when they played kalpanaswaras towards the end. The sisters then presented Shyama Sastri’s “Mari vere gati” in Ananda Bhairavi in a delightful manner.

It’s time now for Apurvaa and Aishwarya to take up a song for detailed presentation, and the siblings took up Tyagaraja’s popular composition “Swara raga sudha” in Shankarabharanam. Both Apurvaa and Aishwarya played a detailed alpana of the raga in turns and brought out its features to the fore. Besides presenting the slow paced song to a riveting tempo, the sisters presented creatively-crafted swaraprastharas which once again brought out their manodharma talent to the fore.

Apurvaa and Aishwarya’s choice of a thillana in the raga Pahadi (composed by the violin maestro Lalgudi G. Jayaraman) was befitting and the duo played the thillana once again in an impressive manner. The duo’s calm demeanour during their recital was another noteworthy feature. However, absence of neraval in their recital was conspicuous. The sisters could have taken up a phrase from the central item for the purpose.

The understanding percussion support by the Delhi K.N. Padmanabhan on the mridangam and Elathur N. Harinarayanan on the ghatam embellished the concert. The percussion duos’ taniavartanam in adi tala, though brief, was enjoyable. Apurvaa and Aishwarya Anand are disciples of Anuradha Sridhar of California who is daughter and disciple of Lalgudi Brahmanandam and niece of Lalgudi G. Jayaraman.