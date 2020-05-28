By the artistes, for the artistes

When America’s Purdue University, located in West Lafayette, Indiana, decided to close down campus events on March 10 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Classical Music Association of Purdue (ICMAP) already had its spring line up of concerts ready.

“We immediately reached out to the artistes to cancel scheduled performances, a move that luckily didn’t have too much of a financial impact on us given that contracts hadn’t been signed as yet,” says ICMAP president, Chandnee Chandrasekharan.

The team pivoted immediately, reaching out to faculty advisor Vijay Raghunathan for ideas.

“Our university functions on the principle that innovation is at the core of everything we do, and this challenge was no different. I felt we could host virtual concerts that offered high-quality music to audiences that was not only an engaging occurrence during this time, but also a much-needed escape from the stressful situation around us,” he adds.

On sabbatical in his Chennai home for the year, Vijay got to work, reaching out to artistes. “Compensation for the artistes, free streaming for the entire Purdue community, and absolutely no compromise on quality: our concerts had to meet these criteria,” he says.

Mridangam artiste Anantha R. Krishnan was the obvious choice, and a casual conversation with the mridangist allowed him to explore, thinking of production values and a novel concert format which, he believes, is the way forward, both during this pandemic and for the ancient art form.

“I think what every other art form does and what Carnatic music has to look at is that the medium has changed: it’s the artistes’ responsibility to adapt to the digital, multi-perspective medium that caters to shorter attention spans,” Anantha explains.

His stance was clear: he wasn’t interested in a Facebook live concert filmed in a static frame, simply offering audiences a chance to watch yet another live concert. Instead, this was a chance to adapt, expand and evolve.

The concept is intriguing, as Anantha has curated a line-up that will be dividing the facets of a traditional concert into shorter parts. Using specialised equipment and limiting the number of artistes per segment as per social distancing norms , the artiste hopes to make the best of this unique creative intimacy.

Live streaming

“We premiere live on the evening of May 30 IST with a concert by flautist Shashank, accompanied by Akkarai Subhalakshmi and Patri Satish Kumar. This will be followed by day two, curated by Anantha, and featuring vocalist Ramakrishnan Murthy, violinist Charumathi Raghuraman, and a laya vinyasam with percussionist Shree Sundarkumar,” Vijay says.

The performances will feature semi-professional recordings and 4K streams, ensuring that, quality is not compromised in the process of streaming.

The University does not plan to make the concerts available for public consumption beyond the time of premiere. This shared ownership of content between the university and the artiste is just one of the evolutions Anantha anticipates as a necessity as we move forward and look at ways to sustain the art form.

“Carnatic music is still a new stage craft. While it’s come a long way from its temple traditions and palatial origins, with organisations mushrooming and pioneers such as Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar evolving a format, we’ve reached yet another point in history, where the art form is ready for more changes in the presentation format,” Anantha concludes.