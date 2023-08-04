BSM to romance the classical this weekend

August 04, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

The Bangalore School of Music (BSM) will be conducting an Orchestral Concert this weekend. The school’s Chamber Orchestra will present some of the best-loved pieces of classical music at the event.

“The event will feature a lot of music from the Romantic period such as Tchaikovsky’s Elegy. The orchestra would see woodwind instruments such as flutes and the bass clarinet, which is not a very common instrument. It’s going to be a more contemplative, expressive evening of music,” says Rebecca Thomas Colaco, Director of Academic Studies, BSM.

“All through the year, the orchestra focuses on a wide variety of music and different instruments. Our previous programme centred on Baroque music, so this time round we focused on music from the Romantic era,” she says, adding, “Chamber music focuses on instruments from the string family — the violin, viola, cello and double bass. The flutes will join in for Faure’s meditative Pavane.”

According to Anant Kamath, concert master at BSM, “There will be a duet, quintet, ensemble and winds, across different styles of music. Our repertoire this time comprises popular and significant pieces in the Western art genre, which have been transcribed for the string orchestra.”

Audiences can expect renditions of Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite, Cavalleria Rusticana, a quartet playing Waltz of the Flowers, and a violin-cello duo performing a Passacaglia, among others. To be conducted by V Narayanaswamy, the concert will be held at the Aruna Sunderlal Auditorium at the Bangalore School of Music on August 6, 2023.

Tickets priced at ₹499 are available on Insider.