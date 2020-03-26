Bryan Adams regales on Instagram, one song a day

People say we got it made;

Don’t they know we’re so afraid; Isolation ...

John Lennon wrote this in 1970 and would never have fathomed that the lyrics would haunt humanity five decades later. Eversince World Health Organisation (WHO) called for ‘isolation’ in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world, Canadian singer, songwriter, philanthropist and activist Bryan Adams, who otherwise is constantly on tours, is house bound and has connected with his fans by rendering the late Lennon’s number on his Instagram.

His fans across the world couldn’t have asked for more. They pleaded that he present one song a day to help them cope with isolation blues. Bryan was too happy to oblige and invited requests: “If you have suggestions to any songs that are relative to this troubled time, you’re welcome to suggest them to me,” he posted while rendering Bob Marley’s ‘Natural Mystic’.

Bryan’s next number ‘All Things Must Pass’, a song by George Harrison stuck the right chord. With a hashtag #songsofisolation Bryan’s healing through music continues.

He picked ‘Stay Away’ of Nirvana, ‘Isolation’ by Joy division and the latest one he posted is ‘Doom and Gloom’ by the Rolling Stones. He even posts lyrics of the songs he’s rendering.

Bryan, who’s also a vegan, holds forth on his campaign against wet markets with this post: “Let’s not forget this virus comes from an open wet market where animals and fish of all descriptions are sold together either dead or alive. This has been going on for decades and as a result, so have these viruses. #closewetmarkets.”