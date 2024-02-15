Bringing a bit of jazz and a whole lot melody to Bengaluru this weekend

February 15, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

MOCA

February 16 and 17, 9:30 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹1,500 (seating, per person), ₹499 (standing) via BookMyShow

A boundary-blurring jazz fusion gig is in place this weekend at Windmills, with two consecutive nights of performances by The Ministry of Culture and Arts (MOCA). If you thought they were a government agency’s staffers who had somehow put together a band, think again. MOCA comprises Cyprian bassist Marios Menelaou, with Odysseas Toumazou on the guitar and Christos Yerolatsitis on piano, with Hungarian drummer Aron Nyiro

A description for the event adds, “This quartet brings together a wealth of musical influences, blending contemporary jazz with elements of fusion to create a dynamic and captivating sound. MOCA’s performances are characterised by their seamless integration of individual talents, resulting in a harmonious and cohesive musical experience. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of jazz and world music traditions, each member infuses the band’s sound with the unique flavours of their cultural backgrounds. Audiences can expect a mesmerising display of skill, passion, and creativity from these seasoned professionals.”

Rachanachar

February 17, 8 pm onwards

Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar

Tickets: ₹300, via BookMyShow

Hailing from the Himalayas, Shimla singer-songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist Rachanachar aka Pranjal Uniyal heads to Bengaluru for a show that is more led by storytelling in an intimate setting at Lahe Lahe. The artiste recently released his collaborative album Agree to Disagree under the project moniker Seeking Spaces.

Talking about what is in store, he says, “Bangalore always surpasses my expectations by immersing deep into the experience I intend on providing through this eternal musical tale. Excited for this Saturday at Lahe Lahe, which is well known for offering such experiences.”

The Midnight, Tron1982

February 18, 8 pm onwards

GYLT, Hennur

Tickets: ₹2,999 via Skillboxes.com

American synthwave band The Midnight are unlikely but surprise performers in India this week, arriving as part of a country-wide tour that takes them to Pune for the Vh1 Supersonic festival, plus shows in North-East India in Aizawl, Dimapur and Shillong. Their Bengaluru show promises to be a treat for anyone who enjoys the groovy, nostalgic yet modern electronic sounds of synth going over pop and rock influences.

Among the bands who have shaped the synthwave and chillwave movement since they started out in 2012, The Midnight primarily comprises singer-songwriter Tyler Lyle and producer Tim McEwan. In Bengaluru, they will be supported by Tron1982, the city’s very own synthwave-informed band founded by guitarist, producer and synth artist Premik Jolly.

The Lakkshya Quartet

February 18, 5 pm onwards

The Blue Room, Jayanagar

Tickets: ₹750, via Skillboxes.com

Originally started by violinist (and longstanding friends) KJ Diliip and violinist-vocalist Ila Sangeetha Diliip, Lakkshya soon became a quartet that included percussionist Sunaad Anoor and seasoned keyboardist/pianist Aman Mahajan. They perform in Bengaluru for a limited-capacity intimate event at the Blue Room this weekend.

The event description adds, “With performances in India and Europe, their musical odyssey spans a wide spectrum, establishing a unique fusion of Carnatic music with traditional and contemporary musical expressions. The creative output of Lakkshya is a result of an intriguing mix of enjoyment, experimentation, and a harmonious synchronisation of the artistic energies within the group. They are also committed to collaborating with other artistes, ceaselessly seeking to craft memorable experiences for their audiences.”

