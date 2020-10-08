Bridge over troubled waters

Bengaluru’s musicians hope to lift spirits with their upcoming online concert ‘This Too Shall Pass’ on October 11

Normalcy, like the horizon, seems to be an imaginary line that recedes when you approach it, at least in 2020. In a bid to encourage people everywhere to remain hopeful, a few of Bengaluru musicians decided to arrange an online concert.

Brain child of the city’s musicians, Avinash Grubb and Carlton Braganza, ‘This Too Shall Pass’ will feature classical sacred music as well as more contemporary fare.

“I love this kind of music and I grew up with classical music both at church and at home. There are not too many places where one can sing these pieces, so I was happy to get this initiative going,” says Carlton Braganza of OPUS and Jukebox Jammies fame.

“This kind of music is very close to my heart,” he says, adding that he would be performing, ‘Panis Angelicus’ and ‘The Lord’s Prayer,’ among other musical masterpieces.

Joining Avinash and Carlton are Sandra Oberoi, founder of Harmony Music School, and her daughters Tiara and Tiana.

“We are very excited to be a part of this event and we will be presenting a blend of sacred music as well as classical crossover music. We chose songs that would uplift the soul, especially in these trying times,” says Sandra Oberoi, who will be presenting a solo by Charles Gounod.

Other highlights of the concert include an Irish folk tune set to a three-part arrangement, Mozart, Bach and sacred arias presented by violinist Arun Rozario and vocalist Daniella Rebelo who will be accompanied by Avinash Grubb on the pipe organ and piano.

One of the city’s best known heritage landmarks, the 211-year-old St Mark’s Church is the venue for the concert which will be streamed on October 11 at 5pm on YouTube as well as on the St Mark's Church and OPUS Facebook pages.