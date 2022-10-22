Boy bands back in Bengaluru, courtesy BlueTree’s 2Stroke Tour

Bengaluru band Perfect Strangers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Even before the pandemic, the potential for an independent rock band to put together a multi-city tour was, at best, a once-in-a-year proposition. Now, it is even more difficult to find willing venues and promoters to host a rock band, but that does not quell the efforts in any way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among them is New Delhi-headquartered company BlueTree and their 2Stroke Tour, a long-running gig series which started out in 2015, taking several bands on a run of shows across the country. This time around, there are only three shows as part of the tour — starting in New Delhi, heading to Mumbai and closing off in Bengaluru on October 21. BlueTree founder Karan Mehta says it is a start. “We have been planning this since the end of July and August is when we started working on our shows but things got pushed to October because of unavailability of venues and finding the right people to work with.”

The tour finally includes New Delhi progressive/alternative rock band Antariksh in all three cities, with the Bengaluru show featuring city jazz/funk-inspired act Perfect Strangers and Chennai rock act RJD.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the New Delhi show was not without its hiccups in terms of organising, Antariksh frontman Varun Rajput feels the Bengaluru show will be special. “What we’ve seen over the years is that the response, especially in Bengaluru and then in Mumbai, Pune and other cities has been great. People are more open to attending indie gigs. It’s easier to sell tickets now,” he says.

Antariksh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Antariksh, who recently worked with metal composing heavyweight Marty Friedman on their song Hindi song ‘Quest’ (and now have a reprise version released), are a versatile addition to the tour lineup, considering they fit in amongst rock, jazz and blues and rock ‘n roll inspired bands. At their first gig in the city since early 2020, they will perform from their first album Khoj and newer singles as well. Rajput adds, “I’m really looking forward to seeing Perfect Strangers and RJD. I’ve heard a lot of them.”

Chennai band RJD | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Perfect Strangers’ Debjeet Basu says the 2Stroke Tour is their way of reconnecting with their fans in Bengaluru and signing with BlueTree to be on their artist roster will hopefully take them to new cities in India. “What we’re going to do is an absolute indie set of one hour. We’re bringing back about seven songs from our old stuff and adding three new songs which we’ve written and recently started performing,” Basu adds. With their latest recruits including vocalist Ananya Raja and saxophonist Sweethin Hartman, Perfect Strangers will perform new songs about dating culture, technology and more. “We are really excited about pulling off this set,” Basu adds.

2Stroke Tour with Antariksh, Perfect Strangers and RJD takes place on October 21 at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala. Entry: ₹749, with ₹500 coverage at the door. Tickets available on Insider.in