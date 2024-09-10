Boney M, Akon and SuperM’s Lucas to headline Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 in Shillong

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 is all set to bring an exciting lineup of international and Indian artists, headlined by Senegalese-American pop star Akon, pop group Boney M’s Maizie Williams, and Hong Kong rapper-singer Lucas. The festival will take place on November 15 and 16 at the RBDSA Sports Complex in Shillong, Meghalaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akon, known for hits like Smack That and Lonely, will perform in India for the first time since his appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year. Boney M’s Williams will also take the stage as part of the group’s farewell world tour, promising a nostalgic performance of disco classics.

Lucas, formerly of K-pop groups NCT and WayV, will make his India debut at the festival. The rapper and singer recently released his single album Renegade and is a major draw for K-pop fans.

The event also features EDM producer R3HAB, tribute acts for Queen and Korn, and Indian pop artists Jasleen Royal and Kanika Kapoor. Shillong’s own Jessie Lyngdoh and rock band The Great Society will add a local flavor, along with reggae band Dewdrops and hip-hop artist Reble.

Tickets for the festival are currently available, with season passes priced at ₹3,299 and VIP tickets starting at ₹8,999.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.