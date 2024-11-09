Boney M, Akon and an exclusive Japan arena — Here’s why you should head to Shillong Cherry Blossom Music Festival

It is that time of the year when Khasi hills don the pink-toned floral cloak of the cherry blossom trees. In full bloom, they meet Shillong on the crossroads of autumn and winter, inspiring a league of legendary international artistes crooning at the annual Cherry Blossom Music Festival.

Organised by Meghalaya Tourism and managed by event company Rockski EMG, this year the festival is themed Year of Legends and will welcome nearly 100 artistes, including the iconic R&B, reggae, funk and disco music group Boney M. from the 70s and hip-hop star of the early Noughties Akon, on its stage.

The festival takes the fragrance of cherry blossoms beyond music, extending it to the cultural ties between India and Japan. Announcing Japan as its partner country, the festival’s organisers shared that the collaboration was sparked by the striking resemblance of cherry blossoms in Meghalaya and Japan. This was noted by the Japanese Ambassador during his visit to the Meghalaya in 2023.

Jason Manners of Rockski EMG says, “This unique collaboration celebrates the shared beauty of cherry blossoms in Japan and Meghalaya, with a dedicated Japanese stall offering insights into Japanese culture and heritage. The festival will feature Boney M’s Farewell Tour, making it a rare chance to see this iconic band live.” Additionally, the festival showcases local talents from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, creating a perfect fusion of international and regional music.

Slated for November 15 and 16 at the RBDSA Sports Complex in Shillong, the festival will have performances by Akon, Jasleen Royal, Boney M, Lucas, Queen Sensation, The Great Society, Rito Riba and Jessie Lyngdoh on the first day. On the second, bands and artistes Clean Bandit, Kanika Kapoor, REHAB, Khasi Bloodz, SK Korn, Dewdrops, Reble and Artsourced will take the stage. “We also have performances by magician John, jazz singer Mebalajied Kyrmen, Khasi folk band Na U Bnai,” adds Jason.

The festival will host a Japan arena, with gigs by Japanese artists Zombie-Chang, Amaiwana, DYGL, Nonoc, Newspeak, Lillies and Remains. You can also expect J Hind, a band formed by JETRO, a Japanese government-related organisation, and a sumo performance by Hirakuza Sumo Team. There will be anime screening along with fashion contest and cosplay competition too. “Additionally, we’ll have activities like origami, calligraphy, Japanese tea ceremony and visitors could try Japanese cuisine and brands at the stalls too,” shares Jason.

During a press conference held last year, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma stated that over 50,000 people had attended the festival. “The official Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival page mentions that 60 percent of tickets have been sold till date for the upcoming Festival 2024,” Jason informs.

A scented love letter to cultural ties and touristy sojourns, the festival will have an additional stage, The Dome, aims to regale visitors with tunes of the soil by local artistes like Ashley, Abstrakt, Varun Vohra, and Warrior.

For billeting, attendees can book hotels, resorts and guest houses around the venue. Additionally, Rockski is also providing festival campsites such as Camp Zen located at Mebada Farms which is 10 minutes from the venue, Nomads campsite at the venue and Camp Naskvia which is located 10 mins from the venue at Naskvia Resort. The charges for stay will be borne by the attendees. As for festival tickets, starting at ₹2,399, log on to in.bookmyshow.com or RockskiTickets.com.

