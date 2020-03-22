Bon Jovi member David Bryan tests positive for COVID-19

David Bryan, the founding member of iconic rock band Bon Jovi, revealed on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Bryan shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that he has been in quarantine for the past one week and his condition is improving.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American,” the 58-year-old musician said.

Mr. Bryan is the latest member from the American music community to be diagnosed with COVID-19, which first originated in China’s Wuhan city, has claimed over 13,000 lives.

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, producer Andrew Watt and gospel singer Sandi Patty are among the artists who have shared their experiences with COVID-19.