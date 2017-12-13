Bon Jovi gets into Rock and Rock Hall of Fame

Arena-packing anthem rockers Bon Jovi, soul legend Nina Simone and gritty English pub band Dire Straits on Wednesday won spots in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

New Wave pop songwriters The Cars, R&B-infused progressive rockers The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the gospel inspiration for early rockers, rounded up spots in the 2018 class that will enter the shrine to rock culture.

The Hall of Fame, which surveyed some 1,000 historians and music industry players to select the new inductees, will welcome the six artists in a gala concert on April 14 in its home base of Cleveland.

Bon Jovi, the hard rockers from New Jersey led by namesake Jon Bon Jovi, came out on top in a survey that drew 6.8 million fans, whose preferences were taken into account to give an extra vote to five acts.

With a string of quickly memorable hits such as Livin’ on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name and Wanted Dead or Alive, Bon Jovi became kings in the 1980s, packing arenas on their exhaustive tours full of pyrotechnics. Bon Jovi preserved a family-friendly image, helping the band win a large following.