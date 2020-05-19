Salim-Sulaiman to release a new song ‘Maalik Mere’ for Eid

19 May 2020 12:55 IST

The composer duo Salim-Sulaiman to continue their tradition of unveiling a new song for Eid

Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman are planning an Eid gift to music lovers in the form of a song titled ‘Maalik Mere’. “As is our tradition, we bring to you the Eid gift in the form of ‘Maalik Mere’ — a song that is a bouquet of our love and faith for all humankind. The song releases on May 21. Watch out for this space, this one is special to us as there is a story behind it,” Salim Merchant tweeted on Monday.

The image posted by him revealed that the song will be sung by Raj Pandit, Vipul Mehta, Salman Ali, Faisal Shaikh, Shadan Farooqui, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch and Adnaan Shaikh.

A few days ago, singer Raj Pandit had tweeted: “It’s that time of the year and the #SalimSulaiman tradition continues! Celebrating this #Eid under #lockdown with you all, by sharing our new devotional single — recorded, shot and produced from our respective homes. Coming soon!”

