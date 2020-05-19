Digital music Music

Salim-Sulaiman to release a new song ‘Maalik Mere’ for Eid

The composer duo Salim-Sulaiman to continue their tradition of unveiling a new song for Eid

Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman are planning an Eid gift to music lovers in the form of a song titled ‘Maalik Mere’. “As is our tradition, we bring to you the Eid gift in the form of ‘Maalik Mere’ — a song that is a bouquet of our love and faith for all humankind. The song releases on May 21. Watch out for this space, this one is special to us as there is a story behind it,” Salim Merchant tweeted on Monday.

The image posted by him revealed that the song will be sung by Raj Pandit, Vipul Mehta, Salman Ali, Faisal Shaikh, Shadan Farooqui, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch and Adnaan Shaikh.

A few days ago, singer Raj Pandit had tweeted: “It’s that time of the year and the #SalimSulaiman tradition continues! Celebrating this #Eid under #lockdown with you all, by sharing our new devotional single — recorded, shot and produced from our respective homes. Coming soon!”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 12:59:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/bollywood-composer-duo-salim-sulaiman-to-release-a-new-song-for-eid-titled-maalik-mere/article31621691.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY