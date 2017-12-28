Stellar romance

You know you’re in for a gig of epic proportions when a bunch of immensely talented musicians come together as a band. And that’s what’s in store for Bengaluru’s music lovers this weekend as city-based Blushing Satellite takes stage at Primal The Bar for an evening of transcending melodies and soulful poetry backed by intricate grooves.

Comprising some of the top artistes trending in the city’s eclectic music scene, including Los Angeles Music Academy graduate Ramanan Chandramouli, vocalist and singer-songwriter Mahesh Raghunandan, drummer Prabhu Muraleedharan and bass prodigy Arjun Ramdas, the band is putting together a must-attend show to close what’s been an exhilarating year for them on a high note.

Arjun gives the assurance that this gig will have sounds that the audience has never heard before. “We’ve just released an album The Union so there will be a couple of songs from it. We also have a surprise in store for our listeners with songs from our EP that we released a couple of years ago. It’s been years since we played those songs so it will be a fresh take on them. Moreover, we’re playing as a completely different band now with a new line-up so all our songs have a new arrangement. I guess people can expect something a lot different from what they’ve heard before from us.” At the end of the day, he hopes the crowd enjoys themselves, are happy, and feel the same energy the band exudes from stage.

Blushing Satellite is also famous for approaching their song-writing process as if music is a form of therapy. Arjun elaborates: “It is very therapeutic since certain sequences are completely sound-based. Our music is not just chunks of chords put together, but an attempt to create and connect to feelings and play with sounds. Our entire album was approached in this pattern and we try to recreate the same when we play live as well. From the band’s perspective, we have a very personal way of making music. For the crowd, we hope they enjoy it too on a personal level. We hope it takes them to a happy place and that sets us apart from most other bands.”

On how much their sound has changed since they first started in 2015, Arjun takes a deep breath and says they’ve come a long way. “The new line-up is bringing an entirely fresh take on the way the band makes music and puts it out on the table. We approach music from an improvised perspective now as compared to the very structured approach we took when we started off. Now we have more space to breath and improvise. We let our intuition take over and go with the flow. Our music allows us to tune into one another’s call and response and go wherever it takes us.”

Looking ahead, the bassist says they intend to keep making music. “We’re happy doing what we love. We do plan to keep creating signature sounds that are new and make an impact whenever people give us a listen. We hope people will recognise and appreciate that it is possible to sound different from other bands and still be very much in the groove,” he sums up.

Catch Blushing Satellite live at Primal The Bar, Koramangala, on December 29 from 9 pm onwards. Call 46218500