A chorus by children, for children

October 12, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST

The Bangalore Chorus, the brainchild of 61-year old pediatrician Maya Mascarenhas, will perform BIG BANG 23 this weekend. The funds raised through the group’s annual concert, directed by Maya in collaboration with Judith Roby Bidapa, will go towards the benefit of Jeevarathni Foundation.

Maya, who started collaborating with Judith in 2014, says, “We started off with just 50 children and today, we have grown to over 150. The aim of Bangalore Chorus is to focus on two things — to provide gifted young individuals with a platform to showcase their talents and to promote our motto: ‘Children for Children’, where children perform for fundraisers. Proceeds are used for the benefit of the less fortunate or disadvantaged children.”

Maya reveals that this year’s chorus will feature songs from popular musicals. “Unlike other choirs where the artists just sing, we have children sing, dance and also act on stage. Hence, we call ourselves a show choir. The children will be wearing costumes too, and it becomes a musical theatre.”

Maya, who now works as a consultant, says that her passion is music and medicine. “Music is a weekend hobby in Cooke Town, for practice. All these years we had smaller shows, but this year it has grown. We have a group of young adults who are incredibly talented and they will perform across genres — from opera to rock music. It’s tiring, yet rewarding at the same time. We not only teach music, but also team work, social skills and older children are taught to mentor younger ones. We also have children with ADHD and autism. So I see us as a huge family that works and grows together,” says Maya, who worked with St Johns earlier and later in rural areas as a health consultant.

She adds that the evening will feature classics from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Addams Family, Kinky Boots, My Fair Lady, Oliver, Fiddler on the Roof, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

On 14 October (7pm) and 15 (4pm and 7pm) at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Tickets on PayTM Insider

