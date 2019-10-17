Bhuvanja Iyengar: holds enough promise

A team of young artistes — vocalist Bhuvanaja Iyengar with Sweta Anandasivan on the violin and Prasad Balan on the mridangam, presented an evening of Carnatic music at the RCF auditorium, Fine Arts Society, Chembur, in their Aditya Sangeet series.

After a melodic presentation of ‘Palum teli thenum’, Bhuvanaja opened her concert with a brisk ‘Swaminatha Paripalaya’ in Nattai, a composition of Dikshitar. Tyagaraja’s ‘Bale, Balendu Bhooshane’ in Ritigowla, was rich in bhava, highlighting the beauty and benevolence of goddess Dharmasamvardhini, mother of the entire universe.

Unhurried alapana

A leisurely alapana of Kalyani, preceded Syama Sastri’s kriti, ‘Himadri Sute Pahimam,’ embellished with intelligent niravals in ‘Shyamakrishna Sodari.’ Dikshitar’s ‘Sri Rama Saraswati’ was a pace changer and the rendition was crisp and smooth.

Bhuvanaja then forayed into an RTP in ragam Saveri. For an upcoming singer to fit an RTP into a 90-minute concert is in itself a challenge, which was met well by the artiste. Violin support by Sweta was precise and pleasing. Traversing every octave, Bhuvanaja presented a detailed alapana, tanam and pallavi ‘Karimoralida Vinaleda Karunya Jalade’ in Khanda triputa talam. “This is a Usi pallavi with syllables occurring in off-beat,” announced the singer. The tani avartanam by Prasad Balan was concise and comforting.

The concluding Tiruppugazh ‘Perava ara’ in Ragamalika and Misra jhampa talam was a devotion-packed piece. The concert concluded with the traditional mangalam.

Having completed the advance diploma course (Sangeeta Vidwat Bhushana) from the Music Academy and disciple of Neyveli Santhanagopalan, she has a strong foundation of methodical training. Endowed with a silky voice and sincerity towards the art form, Bhuvanaja is poised for growth in her musical career. With performance experience, she is sure to enhance stage confidence and perfect her technique.