Bharat Sundar’s dash of innovation

Bharat Sundar’s concert set in sylvan Auroville pleasingly blended all musical elements

MadRasana set Bharat Sundar’s virtual concert in the sylvan ambience of Auroville, with Vittal Rangan on the violin, Praveen Sparsh on the mridangam, Chandrasekara Sharma on the ghatam, and Mani on the tambura. Bharat’s clear voice and perfect diction stood out in the concert, which was titled ‘Swaraksharam’ or the synchrony between lyrics and swaras.

Bharat began with Balamuralikrishna’s Thodi varnam ‘Saraguna gavumu’, which has several swarakshara parts. Many of Muthuswami Dikshitar’s compositions also carry this special feature. Bharat Sundar rendered ‘Rajagopalam bhajeham’ with an extensive and interesting swarakalpana on the line ‘Parijatha taru moolam’.

The Dhanyasi raga essay was neatly framed in ‘Meenalochana brova’ by Syama Sastri, with a succinct niraval on ‘Kamapalini bhavani’ carrying a compact swaraprastara. GNB’s ‘Nee padame gati’ in Nalinakanti was next.

Well-structured sancharas

The evening’s centrepiece was Kalyani, and the innately vibrant raga was led through extended karvais and long, sruti-aligned phrases. The sancharas in the upper register were impressively structured, with Bharat’s voice in fine form. The artiste presented an equally elegant tanam, which moved steadily across all segments and speeds. The pallavi set to khanda eka talam went as ‘Pallum datum padamaippaada kallum sarinigar samanamaaguma’ penned by the vocalist’s friend Madhusudanan Kalaichelvan, which translates as ‘is singing with beautiful swaraksharas as intoxicating as alcohol?’ The pallavi, niraval and swaras were handled impeccably, and the second kala swaras, centered on nishadam, were expertly interlaced to the finish.

Vittal Rangan’s violin was in perfect sync with Bharat’s creativity, and Praveen Sparsh and Chandrasekara Sharma came up with a vibrant thani.

The concert closed with Bharati’s ‘Matha parasakthi’ in ragamalika, and a thillana, composed by Bharat, in Karnataka Devagandhari. Fine editing and audio clarity added sheen to the presentation.

