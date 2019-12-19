Bharat Sundar: Display of virtuosity

Bharat Sundar’s three-hour long singing at the Sivagami Pethachi Auditorium was a brilliant effort, attaining greater authenticity as the recital progressed. No less, the youngster received a big boost from his accompanying artistes, among the who is who in the world of Carnatic music. Currently training under P.S. Narayanaswami, Bharat was most engaging and entertaining, as the audience spontaneously applauded his many overtures.

One especially relished the artiste’s choice to revisit the opening theme of the recital, namely ragam Nattakurinji, during the ragam, tanam, pallavi later in the performance. The varnam ‘chalamela’ was but a warm up piece, as the first item often tends to sound. Whether by design or happenstance, the rest of the recital invariably alternated between the suddhamadhyamam and pratimadhyamam scales. It would be fair to say that the emphasis was pretty much on the latter category of scales. The first of them was ‘Siddhi vinayakam,’ in Shanmukhapriya, with an impressive kalpanaswaram.

Bharat had entered his zone, so to say, as Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavatar’s ‘Ennallu tirugudunu,’ in ragam Mandari unfurled magnificently. ‘Kana venum laksham kangal,’ in ragam Surutti and ‘Nambi kettavar,’ in Hindolam formed a delicious interlude between the evening’s two main compositions. Bharat Sundar’s rendition of Tyagaraja’s ‘Etavunara’ in ragam kalyani exuded freshness , particularly in a lengthy improvised swaraprastaram.

Rendered with poise

Then followed the Ragam Tanam Pallavi in Nattakurinji. The pallavi: ‘Nattakurinji enbar, siranda engaladu,’ was popularised originally by Alattur Brothers, given currency by the renowned T.N. Seshagopalan. The package also included Tyagaraja’s ‘Vinata suta vahana.’ ‘Poonkuyil koovum pooncholayil orunal,’ in particular, was delivered with a lot of poise among the miscellaneous songs.

Nagai Sriram accompanied on the violin. Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman, the veteran percussionist, on the mridangam, and S. Karthick, on the ghatam, gave a splendid solo following the kalyani composition.