Best of Khayyam

Khayyam’s music sounds just as sweet as his name. He wasn’t the most prolific of composers, but he was almost incapable of tuning a bad song, like Madan Mohan. That is why most of the songs he composed, in a career that spanned over six decade, became hits and continue to be loved.

As a homage to the legend, who died in Mumbai at the age of 92, we refresh some of his timeless melodies:

Zindagi jab bhi… (Umrao Jaan)

The song that gave Bollywood a new voice – Talat Aziz. Umrao Jaan may have been owned by Asha Bhonsle – her best album – but the young singer from Hyderabad caught the ear too, with his distinct voice and the effortless ease with which he conveyed the emotion of the song to the listener.

A few years ago, Talat, the handsome singer whose potential Bollywood failed to realise fully, told me how he got that dream debut. He was performing at a private mehfil in Mumbai. Among the listeners was Khayyam.

The composer was impressed by the man who was launched by India’s greatest ghazal singer Jagjit Singh. “. If Zindagi jab bhi… has worked, it was primarily because of Khayyam,” Talat had said. “I just sang exactly the way he wanted me to.”

On screen, Farook Shaikh sang the song, looking lovingly at the beautiful face of Rekha, who played the titular role of courtesan in the 19th century period musical directed by Muzaffir Ali.

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein… (Kabhi Kabhie)

There are two versions to the song. In this version, Lata Mangeshkar takes over from Mukesh who sings the opening line and she does a great job, too. Rakhee, as the bride sitting alongside her groom (Shashi Kapoor), brings out the pain of the song and of her situation. In the other version, which is a Mukesh solo, she shares some lovely romantic moments under tree with Amitabh Bachchan.

In aankhon ki masti…(Umrao Jaan)

Maybe Khayyam’s most popular song.

Maybe Asha Bhonsle’s best loved song.

Maybe Rekha’s most famous song.

And undoubtedly a classic.

It is one of those rare songs in which everything gells perfectly. Lyricist Shahryar’s great lines were given an enchanting tune by Khayyam and Rekha’s mujrah ensured it would always remain a pleasure to watch as well.

Karoge yaad to… (Bazaar)

Like Umrao Jaan, Bazaar also had too many great songs. But this one, sung brilliantly by the gifted Bhupinder Singh, is probably the pick. And it was picturised on Nasiruddin Shah and Smita Patil, two of India’s greatest acting talents.

Ae dil e naadaan… (Razia Sultana)

Probably Lata Mangeshkar’s best song for Khayyam. A brilliantly composed and orchestrated song, this melody has been haunting music lovers since the early 80s. Hema Malini looked ravishing in the film as the eponymous Razia Sultan.

Sham-e-gham ki kasam… (Footpath)

One of Khayyam’s earliest hits. Sung beautifully by Talat Mahmood, it was lip-synched rather well by Dilip Kumar.

Bahaaron mera jeevan… (Aakhri Khat)

Another lovely composition from Khayyam in the early stage of his career, at a time stalwarts like S.D. Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, Naushad and Roshan were reigning supreme. Beutiful lyrics by Kaifi Azmi were brought alive by the sweet voice of Lata Mangeshkar.

Yeh kyaa jagah hai doston... (Umrao Jaan)

This has to be one of the finest efforts by Asha Bhonsle. Few songs have exploited her talent as well as this superb composition by Khayyam.

Her efforts didn’t go in vain, as she won her first National Award for Umrao Jaan. Khayyam too deservedly won the National Award for the film. If you were to select the best albums of all time in Indian music, Umrao Jaan will definitely make the list.

Hazar raahen mud ke dekhi… (Thodi Si Bewafai)

Perhaps Kishore Kumar’s best song for Khayyam. This splendid duet with Lata Mangeshkar and it has some great lines by Gulzar.

Aaja re o mere dilbar… (Noorie)

One of Khayyam’s biggest hits. The music played major role in making Manmohan Krishna’s only film as director. Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh are the singers, while on screen Poonam Dhillion, one of Bollywood’s greatest beauties, looked stunning in her Kashmiri costume.

Khayyam, of course, leaves behind several other unforgettable melodies, such as Dikhayee diye yun…, Phir chidi raat… and Dekh lo aaj hum ko… (all from Bazaar), Jalta hai badan… and Aayee zanjeer ki… (Razia Sultan), Woh subah kabhi to aayegi… (Phir Subah Hogi), Main pal to pal ka… (Kabhi Kabhie), Dil cheez kya hai… (Umrao Jaan), Mohabbat bade kaam ki… (Trishul), Chandni raat mein… (Dil E Nadaan), Na jaane kya hua… (Dard)…