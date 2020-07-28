Our top favourite Harry Potter background scores through the years

28 July 2020 17:26 IST

What is this magic? It is the magic of the Harry Potter music, and no, we aren’t talking about ‘Hedwig’s Theme’

Harry Potter has become synonymous with Hedwig’s Theme. (Few among us have not had it as our ringtones at some point or the other). As the series progressed, the movies saw different directors, different treatment and different moods of music. John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, Alexandre Desplat : the movies were brought to life by some of the best minds at work. And Hedwig’s Theme, as synonymous with the magical world as it is, is not the only one to evoke our collective emotions. As we approach Harry Potter’s birthday on July 31, let us look at what else makes the cut

‘Buckbeak’s Flight’ by John Williams

Prisoner of Azkaban definitely had one of the series’ best soundtracks. Close your eyes to this music and replay the first time Harry flies with Buckbeak. Drums explode as Buckbeak begins running across the grounds; the music soars when she does, and the camera pans to show the great spires of Hogwarts. She flies across the Black Lake and cuts the water with a single talon. Harry looks at his shifting reflection in the water and raises both his arms to his sides as if to say, “Look, Hagrid, no hands.”

‘Double Trouble’ by John Williams

Do you think Shakespeare might have been a wizard too? Is that canon? ‘Double Trouble’, sung by the Hogwarts choir in Prisoner of Azkaban takes from Macbeth and adds its own magic. It’s the musical equivalent of grinning ghouls tippy toeing across the fireplace as the falling snow covers the grounds. “Something wicked this way comes.” What glee.

‘Death of Sirius (The Order fights back)’ by Nicholas Hooper

Cedric Diggory might have been Harry’s first true brush with death, but the series took a truly dark turn after he lost his godfather Sirius Black. The background score to the fight at the Ministry symbolises that. The tone shifts from that of impending danger, to a cry of hope and rallying of forces as Sirius and the rest of the Order join the fight, to a sudden muted murder of Sirius at the hands of Bellatrix Lestrange. It is in this song of grief that Harry goes from the Boy Who Lived to the Chosen One.

‘Dumbledore’s Farewell’ by Nicholas Hooper

In one of the most heartwarming scenes of the series, the school of Hogwarts gathers around the fallen Headmaster to bring to life the words he lived by: “Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if only one remembers to turn on the light.” As solemn violins mourn Dumbledore’s death, each person on screen raises their lit wands — a sea of lights against the Dark Mark in the sky. It is at once a song of tragedy and resilience.

‘Lily’s Theme’ by Alexandre Desplat

May I just say that Desplat was a wonderful choice for the final two movies, bringing in the intensity they required. That said, ‘Lily’s Theme’ is a brief escape from the war, surrounding the listener with memories of childhood, just as the flutes in John William’s ‘A Window to the Past’ did. A woman’s voice can be heard along with the orchestra, reminding us of Lily Potter’s sacrifice and her childhood best friend, Severus Snape’s change of heart, a little too late.

‘Harry’s Wondrous World’ by John Williams

Despite how the handling of the movie changed, with its many directors and many tones, as the boy wizard grew up, this is the quintessential background score that reminds us of the magic we fell in love with. The rising orchestra brings to mind walking into the hustle bustle of Diagon Alley for the first time; looking at fresh parchment, quills, and wizard money from Gringotts; and candles floating in the Great Hall of Hogwarts. This is the wondrous world of Harry Potter.

