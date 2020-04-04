Berlin’s clubs to India’s folk singers: this lockdown, here’s whom to see perform live online

United We Stream

The home page screams “Save Berlins club culture in quarantine” in all-caps, and that is essentially the raison d’etre for this exciting initiative. From live broadcasts of DJ sets and other music performances to film screenings and discussions, the idea is to stream content from different clubs of the city each day, several days in a week, with donations collected online during each live for Berlin’s clubs. The only catch: all the gigs take place at 7 pm Berlin time, which is three and half hours behind India’s. Does your newly-disrupted quarantine sleep schedule allow for it? If yes, visit en.unitedwestream.berlin.

ArtistAloud

This lineup covers all bases, from Folk legends like Mame Shah to popular, up-and-coming indie voices like Shanay Shah. Hungama’s ArtistAloud plans to put up one Facebook Live gig at 4 pm everyday, till April 14. Personally, I was excited to hear the lightly uplifting, acoustic numbers of Arunachal based pop-rock artiste Alobo Naga, on April 4. But if you are looking for something higher on the energy scale, playback singer Shibani Kashyap will be performing her hit songs on Monday April 6, and Manasi Scott on April 12. Like I said, this lineup has everything.

Big Bad Wolf

Okay, so this one is still on Instagram. But it features names that you cannot help but love, from poet Harnidh Kaur and lyricist Swanand Kirkire to actors like the inimitable Adil Hussain and the deeply baritoned Arunoday Singh. As you might have figured by now, this one is less about music, and more about poetry and prose. Well, poetry and storytelling, according to the announcement for Live From HQ - Spoken Word Edition. Curated in association with bookmyshow, the artistes go live from 9 pm to 9.30 pm every night, from April 4 to 12, on the Instagram handle @bigbadwolfdotin.

JioSaavn

When was the last time you saw Palash Sen’s face scrunched in concentration as he belts out those much-loved high notes of ‘Maeri’ or ‘Sayonee’? Well, you can on Monday evening, live from (presumably) the singer’s own home. Sen, who has also sung some haunting tracks in Bollywood films like Shootout At Lokhandwala, is part of a lineup that promises to extend throughout the month of April, and that already featured Ankur Tewari on Sunday. Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi has also been confirmed for this 20-minute series, which takes place on JioSaavn’s Facebook page at 7 pm each night. Let’s see who else they have in store.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you’re catching live online, at metro@thehindu.co.in.