Bengaluru’s musical offerings comprise melody and metal this weekend

October 05, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Bryden & Parth

October 6, 8 pm onwards GYLT, Hennur

Tickets: ₹499, via Skillbox, plus ₹800 cover charge at the door

On the back of launching their debut album Chameleon World, composer duo Bryden & Parth have mounted a countrywide tour to perform the album. With guitarist and vocalist Bryden Lewis and flautist and saxophonist Parth Chandiramani at the helm, they will be joined by vocalist and singer-songwriter Shruti Dhasmana, vocalist-percussionist Jimmy Francis John, bassist Osi Gomango, drummer Liben Toms, keyboardist Siddhart Kamath and percussionist Anthony Kamal. Expect their multilingual take on fusion with plenty of other genres thrown in the mix, from progressive rock to Afro to funk, soul and pop, including songs like ‘Rain Chant,’ ‘Yeh Aawaaz’ and more.

Blend Bazaar 2023

October 7 and 8, 11 am onwards Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra

Tickets: ₹599 (per day, per person) via Insider.in

Bolstered by the creator community, the two-day festival Blend Bazaar includes plenty of music across hip-hop, R&B and electronic music coming to town this weekend at Bhartiya City Mall. Everyone from Delhi hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut to soul/pop/electronic artist Kayan and EDM artistes such as Lost Stories, Gurbax, Answer and more feature on the lineup alongside Bebbetta, Akhlad Ahmed, Zehen and Sharnea.

Seedhe Maut says Blend Bazaar celebrates the underground music scene, so they’re coming in to match that vibe. The duo Calm and Encore ABJ add, “We believe in using our music to address real issues and connect with our audience on a deeper level. So, you can expect us to perform tracks that touch on relevant social and cultural topics.”

Kayan’s goal as part of her DJ set is to keep the crowd moving and grooving. “Bangalore holds a special place in my heart as one of my favorite cities to perform in. The anticipation of reuniting with the Bangalore audience, known for their incredible energy, brings a lot of excitement,” she adds.

Lost Stories, for their part, call it a golden opportunity for themselves and those in the creative realm to be part of Blend Bazaar. They add, “One of the highlights of our setlist will undoubtedly be our track ‘Hiir,’ given its overwhelming response from fans and the passionate reactions it generates during live performances. In addition to ‘Hiir,’ we plan to include a mix of our original tracks, remixes, and collaborations that resonate with the festival audience.”

Samar Mehdi

October 7, 9:30 pm onwards Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹649, via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

On the heels of performances across the U.K. that saw him build an intimate new audience alongside a committed fanbase, Bhopal singer-songwriter Samar Mehdi goes for a victory lap of sorts in India. The artist, best known for yearning, philosophical songs such as ‘Martbaan’, ‘Raushni’ and ‘Iltija’, Mehdi also came out with a music video for ‘Sukoon’ at the end of 2022.

Now, there’s a six-city tour through October. Mehdi said on social media, “I’m back home and I have no intention of slowing down, especially after discovering new horizons to my music beyond boundaries and languages. It’s been life-changing and perspective-refreshing and I absolutely cannot wait to showcase my most recent learnings plus play some new, unreleased music that I have been writing alongside a refreshed take on the music that’s already out.”

Slaughterfest Vol. 2

October 8, 5 pm onwards White Lotus Superclub, HSR Layout

Tickets: ₹699, via Skillbox

Metal has had a home in the city through thick and thin and new gig series Slaughterfest is keeping it going. Their second edition returns to White Lotus Club in HSR this week, bringing together heavy-hitters and rising bands alike. That includes headline performances by Hyderabad death metal band Godless, Kerala thrash metallers Chaos, Chennai death metal act Moral Putrefaction, technical death metal act Nihilus, and modern metallers Ksetravid with Sapien Error, a progressive metal band hailing from Bengaluru formed by Suryadoy Ghosh.

