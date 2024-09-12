Bengaluru’s music scene to get loud this weekend

Hanumankind

September 13, 6 pm onwards

Jayamahal Palace Hotel

Entry: ₹1,999, ₹3,699 (for two), ₹6,999 (group of four) via Skillboxes.com

The first solo show for Kerala-origin, US-raised rapper Hanumankind after the success of his globally-charting song ‘Big Dawgs’ is aptly taking place in Bengaluru, the city where he has thrived. Performing at an open-air show in Jayamahal marks a significant step up for Hanumankind, who is also working on more songs that are most likely to form his debut album.

Rising in acclaim as well as fame since ‘Big Dawgs’ which producer Kalmi released in July, fans can also expect songs such as ‘Go To Sleep’, ‘Damnson’, ‘Southside’ and more. In a previous interview about the success of ‘Big Dawgs’, Hanumankind has said, “I’m grateful for how everything rolled out. I think we turned some heads with this one. Raised some eyebrows and got them looking, because by its reception, we got the whole world in the comments.”

Armengou & Macià Duo

September 13 and 14, 9:30 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Entry: ₹3,000 (seating), ₹1,500 (standing) via windmills-india.com

A freewheeling jazz journey across the world is in store at Windmills this weekend, with two nights featuring the Alba Armengou & Ramon Macià Duo.

With Armengou on trumpet and vocals adding to the jazz experience, Macià takes on piano, guitar and vocal duties as part of the duo. A description for the event adds, “The duo invites audiences on a vibrant musical journey that spans across the globe, exploring sounds and rhythms from Cuba, Brazil, USA, Mexico, Argentina, and more. Their performances are a tribute to the beauty of musical diversity, seamlessly blending various styles that resonate deeply with their artistic identities.”

For their performance in the city, the duo will bring their unique interpretations of music by renowned composers ranging from Brazilian artists such as Djavan, Mart’nália to Mexico’s Natalia Lafourcade and American jazz greats Ray Charles and Fats Waller.

Purple Cassette

September 14, 8:30 pm onwards

Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala

Entry: ₹349 via Skillboxes.com, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

New Delhi-based band, Purple Cassette are an indie-rock group formed in 2018 in New York City by singer-guitarist Ishan Kumar, currently based in New Delhi. Joined by bassist Siddharth Rajan and forming the core duo of the band, they released their debut EP Thinking Ahead of Time in 2023, offering their rock-fuelled take on identity, confidence and more.

After performing on home ground and touring Shillong and Guwahati, they are traveling to Bengaluru with drummer Dhruv Sarker and guitarist-keyboardist Shubhayan.

The band says in a statement, “Purple Cassette is all set to bring their explosive and energetic punk rock sound to the Bira Taproom in Koramangala. Influenced by bands like The Strokes, Velvet Underground and Queens of the Stone Age, Purple Cassette aims to combine the brash manic energy of garage and punk rock with the smooth synth sounds of the 60s and 70s. Expect a high energy show, with catchy riffs, and grooves that you can’t help but move to. It’s going to get loud!”

Modern Machines Volume 02

September 15, 6:30 pm onwards

White Lotus Club, HSR Layout

Entry: ₹899 via Skillboxes.com

Metal is arriving by the truckload this week, for the second edition of gig series Modern Machines. The lineup includes all local metal and rock-informed bands, with top billing going to Space Is All We Have, the alt-rock/nu-metal informed band who have been around since 2014.

Supporting the likes of international bands Tesseract and Karnivool at their recent India shows, the description for the event says, “They explore existential lyrical themes combined with a powerful live set making it an aural and visually mesmerising experience for the audience.”

Another big draw at the event includes modern metallers Ksetravid. They released their single ‘The Third Eye’ earlier this year and are working up to a debut album. An event description about the band reads, “Conceptually, the band writes about things that reflect on embracing individuality, a process to know oneself. Sonically, their music is a blend of brutal, progressive and melodic aspects of sub-genres of metal with lyrical content highlighting religion, political and social evils which everyone can relate to.”

The lineup extends to include New Delhi prog band Coordinates, Bengaluru-based post-hardcore band Frostcraft, progressive/alt rock and metal act Sapien Error and metalcore band Hope Awake.

