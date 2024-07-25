Bengaluru to groove to a different beat this weekend

Zygnema, Chronic Xorn, R.A.I.D.

July 27, 7 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 onwards via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

As part of their Trinergic Tour across India, three metal bands are bringing diverse styles to the city this week, all performing on the back of releasing new material. Kolkata metal band Chronic Xorn return in anticipation of their upcoming album, which recently saw the release of the song ‘Howls of Mothers’. Hyderabad hardcore-informed metal band R.A.I.D. are on the lineup as part of their launch tour for Dominion their EP, which released earlier this year and showcased a new direction for the metallic hardcore act.

The night is topped off by Mumbai metallers Zygnema, who released their new EP Iconic recently. Guitarist Sidharth Kadadi says, “As a band, we have always enjoyed playing club shows and Bangalore has been one of our favourite cities to perform. The last time we played a club gig in Bangalore was way back in 2017 at The Humming Tree. Pretty excited to come back to Bangalore for the second time in a year to promote our new EP Iconic.”

Interestingly, both Chronic Xorn and Zygnema performed in the city just earlier this year, as part of metal festival Bangalore Open Air in February.

Soulgroove

July 26, 8 pm onwards

ZLB23, The Leela, HAL Old Airport Road

Tickets: RSVP on Skillboxes.com or WhatsApp for confirmation on +91 9632060433

Shillong act Soulgroove stop by the city as part of their nationwide India On Fyah tour, bringing their distinct blend of reggae and soul. Formed in 2017, the core trio of Soulgroove includes founders (and siblings) Elza Rymbai, who is singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and her drummer brother John Patric Rymbai, plus singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zediah ‘Zed’ Hynniewta. Members joining Soulgroove on stage include keyboardist Kynsai Manners, DJ-producer and keyboardist Manavon Massar and bassist Nash Lyngdoh.

A press release for Soulgroove reads, “They have been actively gigging in and around the region (of North East india) for the past few years. Having honed their live musical skills they are now all set to embark on their maiden tour across the country. When playing live, they are joined by a host of young talented session musicians who all hail from Shillong.”

Jatayu

July 28, 7:30 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹699 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

Chennai-based quartet Jatayu have long been regular performers in the city. They had earlier performed at ZLB23 as part of the Magnetic Music Season 2 and kicked off the year with a set at Oddball Festival to showcase just how quirky their sound is. After all, it has taken them to places like the acclaimed Fuji Rock Festival in Japan in 2023.

For their third show in the city this year, they head to Fandom. The event description states, “Jatayu is back in Bangalore with an electrifying performance! Known for their powerful live shows, Jatayu promises to deliver a special set featuring classic hits and brand-new tunes. Bangalore has always been the heart of Jatayu’s journey, boasting their best and biggest audiences. The band is excited to reunite with their fans in this vibrant city.”

Translate ft Mossambi, Ritzzz, Raka Ashok

July 28, 8 pm onwards

Indiranagar Social

Tickets: RSVP via forms.gle/7NAmen8L3SG3iYiX6

Seasoned DJ Raka Ashok has been spinning tunes across Bengaluru and the rest of India for a few years now. This week, he launches his party series Translate, roping in London-based producer and DJ Mossambi as well as Bengaluru-based Ritzzz for a night of the “freshest records from the subcontinent and across the globe that is future-facing, cutting-edge, unapologetic and strictly for the dance floor”.

Ashok says on his social media, “The dance floor has always been a very special place — for self-expression, without any restrictions, and in the past decade it has been very interesting to see how ravers like you (especially here in Bangalore) have responded and adapted to our ever evolving sonic landscape, making this one of the best places to party. As a DJ, it is always exciting to observe how fresh sounds translate on the dancefloor. Hence the name.”

The artiste says one can expect experimental sound design fused with bass-heavy dancefloor sensibilities from Mossambi, while Ritzzz is expected to spin house, deep disco and electronica tracks inspired by the 1990s. Ashok adds about Ritzzz, “She loves to weave in breaks and acid to create a more hypnotic groove and keep the energy flowing.”