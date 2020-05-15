Music

Bengaluru teen singer comes up with a new single

Rudy Mukta’s new single ‘Funny’, released on May 8, has over 5,000 streams on Spotify

Rudy Mukta, a class 12 student, borrowed her friend’s iPad in March to check out its GarageBand music application. Before she could return the device, a nation-wide lockdown was announced to contain COVID-19. Rudy had more time to use the app. So, she took lyrics that she’d written a year ago and produced a song from home.

The song, titled ‘Funny’, is now available on several streaming platforms. Rudy says it has been streamed over 5,000 times on Spotify since its release on May 8.

“The song took just two to three days to produce. I never expected so many people to listen to it. The response has been good, considering this is my first ever release,” she says.

Rudy has trained in Carnatic music for over 12 years. “I was introduced to Western music in fifth or sixth grade. And, ever since, I have been hooked to it.” Her favourite artists include Daniel Caesar and Lana Del Rey.

She plans to release her first extended play record, titled Entropy, by the end of this month. She still has her friend’s iPad.

May 15, 2020

