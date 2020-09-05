Bengaluru singer Sid Philar releases new single recorded during pandemic

Phillar has performed at the Carnegie Hall in New York and Sydney Opera House

There is a stab of envy while watching the song video (shot during the pandemic) of independent singer Sid Philar’s first single -- ‘Karwaan’. One sees Phillar walking along a shoreline, lying on the grass, enjoying the sunshine, staring into the sea and doing other outdoor activities that have become restricted in the last five months. It is as if he chose to step out when millions across the world are homebound.

Philar, 40, works for a digital storage company in California. He likes his work but is passionate about music, which he says, is “more than just a hobby.” Carnatic musician Rose Muralikrishnan has taught him. In 2014, he performed at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York and the next year at the Sydney Opera House.

“I don’t keep track of how much time I spend on music, but when I’m not working or being with my family, I’m breathing, eating, and drinking music.”

Philar has been doing song covers and performing live for several years now. The pandemic allowed him more time to release an original song.

‘Karwaan’, which Philar wrote with his friend Anurag Mishra, is a story of “my musical journey and my struggles.”

Philar’s voice, at the beginning of the song, reminds one of Sonu Nigam. The similarity isn’t unfounded. “I’ve been heavily influenced by Rafi, Kishore, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam in my formative years, so I’m not one bit surprised if I sound a bit like any of them. It took me some time to realize that I needed my own vocal identity and I strongly believe I’ve developed my own now, after years of emulating my idols and that happened subconsciously.”

The song was shot on a bright Sunday in Los Angeles. Suja Manoj, the daughter of choreographer Raghuram, helped Philar shoot the video. “We shot the entire video in a city called Long Beach, 40 miles south of LA. We picked some amazing locations and the video turned out gorgeous.”

About his future projects, Philar says, “I plan to continue releasing covers. My other ongoing projects are going to involve fundraising for the underprivileged and needy people in these difficult times through my music.”