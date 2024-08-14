Bengaluru-based rapper Akhil Chandrashekar, better known as Akhil OSO, has amassed a following of over 70,000 on Instagram, primarily composed of young millennials and Gen Zs. Known for his groovy, upbeat tracks, the artist has cultivated a reputation among a niche audience for creating infectious tunes. However, there is a facet of Akhil that his followers may not be familiar with: his deep-rooted patriotism. This previously unseen side of the rapper is set to be unveiled with the release of his new song, ‘Simon Go Back,’ on August 13.

The music video for ‘Simon Go Back’ opens with a striking visual: Akhil standing on a beach in Udupi, the rhythmic crash of waves providing a stark backdrop to his powerful lyrics. The opening lines, “They came down, Free trade, True agenda, They need slaves, With their guns, Our shields break, No child on the streets, Or the sea safe,” set a tone of raw emotion and historical reckoning.

The lines refer to the British East India Company’s arrival in India through port cities for trade but eventually stayed to colonise the country. The title ‘Simon Go Back’ and the beach setting are symbolic. “I wanted to create a full-circle moment by sending Simon back to the sea — it represents the British leaving India. The song is a tribute to our hard-fought freedom,” says Akhil.

“I know this song is different from what I usually do, but I wanted to make it because I see a lot of division in our country. People don’t feel united as one nation, and many young people seem to have lost pride in being Indian. I think the disconnect from our history is a big part of the problem.”

Akhil’s sense of patriotism was nurtured from a young age, influenced heavily by the stories of struggle and resilience passed down through his family. “A relative from my mom’s side of the family was among the six or seven who escaped the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. That story has been passed down through generations,” he recalls.

His mother’s family, originally from Amritsar, faced the brutal realities of British colonialism firsthand. “They had to flee their home due to the British attacks. Their house was burned down, and they had to move from one city to another, eventually settling in Bangalore many generations ago.” His Tamilian father played an equally significant role in instilling a strong sense of national pride.

Another turning point in Akhil’s journey came in 2015 when he came across Shashi Tharoor’s viral speech at the Oxford Union. During a debate on Britain’s responsibility to its former colonies, Tharoor argued how British colonial rule had severely damaged the Indian economy. His words resonated deeply with many Indians, including Akhil.

“When I watched that speech, I saw India in a completely new light — a part of India I didn’t know existed. It showed me how we were once one of the greatest countries in the world,” he says, “This song isn’t just for my fans; it was for everyone — kids, young people, and even those in their 50s and 60s. I wanted to evoke the feeling I had when I listened to the speech in others.”

Though the lyrics of the anti-colonial song hark back to past injustices, Akhil’s message of patriotism is about looking ahead. “True patriotism, in my view, is about working towards a nation where every citizen has equal opportunities and where we collectively strive for progress.”

