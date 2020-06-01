COVID-19: A musical ode in Malayalam to those in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic

When Bengaluru-based songwriter-music director Justin Thomas Chengannur got 325 singers, quarantined in 14 countries to sing a Malayalam song, ‘The Warriors’, he wanted it to be extraordinary. “Since I managed to get these many people, I thought it should be more than just another music video,” he says of the song, which is dedicated to those fighting against COVID-19 in the frontline.

Even before it released, he sent it as an entry for World Record certifications to organisations such as the International Book of Records, World Book of Records (London), America Book of Records and Best of India Records. A couple of days into its release on May 15, the song entered the India-based International Book of Records for the largest arrangement of virtual album of quarantined artistes. It also made it to the World Book of Records (London), America Book of Records, Best of India Records, and URF Global Awards.

“When I started out, I had no such plans. But the final result gave me the idea,” says Justin over phone. The former software engineer runs the Risen Scholar Pre-Primary School and an academy for music and fine arts in Bengaluru. As the lockdown extended, he considered creating a music video, but with a ‘difference’. “That is when I hit upon the idea of a video with many singers,” he says.

Justin Thomas Chengannur in his studio | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

He pitched the thought to friends and acquaintances: Malayalis settled around the globe. “I had collaborated with many of them before. Some were students of my music school, some were a part of choirs that I have sung in,” he says.

Virtually done

Each quarantined singer sang his or her part and sent him video and audio recordings in a week. However, the arranging and mixing took close to a month. “It is not a single style — there is melody, rap and even an instrumental with the violin. We have kept out ominous references to COVID-19 and instead given it a pleasing feel,” says Justin, who has composed a wide range of songs over the years, from music albums to devotionals such as ‘Snehadwani’, ‘Love is Risen’, ‘Servus Dei’, ‘Ray of Hope’ and ‘KL Unified’, and the jingle for Dubai FM station 96.7. “I have primarily composed devotionals, but am focussing now on secular music too,” he says. His dream is making music for films.

Justin roped in playback singers such as Vijay Yesudas, Jassie Gift, Sudeep Kumar, Sreya Jayadeep, Anju Joseph, Shreya Raghav, violinist Francis Xavier and a radio jockey, Nimmy for the project. The other technicians who worked with him are Linku Abraham (lyrics), Amal Roy (keyboard programming), Jibin Anand (video editing) and Renjith Rajan (mixing and mastering).