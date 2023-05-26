Bengaluru-based jazz band MoonArra to tour Europe

May 26, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Bengaluru-based jazz band MoonArra is all set to kick start their 10th international concert tour. Starting on June 1, the month-long concert tour will see the band perform in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy and Hungary.

During the tour, MoonArra will present 10 concerts and hold four music workshops. “While we will be collaborating with a few new musicians as well as those we’ve performed with before, the highlight of this tour will be the presentation of original compositions by MoonArra and participating artistes,” says Jagadeesh M R, guitarist and founder of MoonArra.

He will be joined by vocalists Madhuri Jagadeesh, Mythili Anantharaman and Jataveda Banerjee for the tour. “Collaboration between musicians has always been the core of what we believe in,” he adds.

According to Madhuri Jagadeesh, co-founder of MoonArra, while in Sweden, the band will be working with flautist Biggi Vinkeloe to perform at the Women and Roots festival where women artistes from around the world present their music and their stories from their perspective.

During the Italian leg of the tour, the band will stage ‘Operaaga – The Music and Dance of Migrant Hearts’ which will see the Persian setar (a lute-like, three-stringed instrument), African percussion and classical instruments such as the saxophone, flute and cello, fall in harmony with jazz singers and movement artistes.

In Hungary, the band will be a part of the Pannonhalma Jazz Festival at the 1,000-year-old UNESCO Heritage site of the Pannonhalma Arch Abbey. “Besides our performance with three Hungarian musicians, we’ve also been invited to interact with the monks and the music of the Abbey,” adds Madhuri.

In keeping with their mantra of being a world fusion ensemble, MoonArra will be sharing the stage with drummer Magnus Dauner who is trained in Indian classical percussion. “We are also going to be playing two compositions of Ramamani with Charlie Mariano, a saxophone player,” says Madhuri.

For more information call 9844245577 or mail moonarra@gmail.com

