Bengali singing icon Sandhya Mukherjee dies aged 90

PTI February 15, 2022 20:52 IST

PTI February 15, 2022 20:52 IST

She was in hospital since the last week of January due to ill health

Sandhya Mukherjee. File

She was in hospital since the last week of January due to ill health

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury, died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack, said an official of the hospital where she was admitted. Mukherjee was 90. She left behind a daughter. She was in hospital since the last week of January due to ill health. She was put on vasopressor support earlier in the day as her blood pressure dropped. "She suffered a massive heart attack at around 7.30 PM following which she expired," the senior hospital official told PTI. Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora.(1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 15, 2022 The singer had tested positive for Covid-19 along with cardiac ailments, multi-organ dysfunction and fracture in the femur bone due to a fall.



Our code of editorial values