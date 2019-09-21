Best Kept Secret has a gig-heavy weekend in Hyderabad

“Each time I come to the city, it’s straight from the airport to the venue and back to the airport.” confesses frontman, vocalist, bassist and songwriter of the popular band, Best Kept Secret, Behram Siganporia. Even in this visit, they are flying out to play at an awards show at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai right after the show.

The Bengaluru-based band comes here after a hiatus of more than three months and the lead singer is visibly enthused about performing in Hyderabad. “The city has a special place for us as it has a very positive vibe and we always had a great connect with the crowd which turns up for the event. We always performed to a full house in the city and its very exciting when you are on stage, playing to a great crowd.”

The electro-pop, rock and funk band always plays an interesting repertoire of genres. Popular for performing everything from the Beatles to Jonas Brothers; this time around they plan to mix and match their playlist – on the cards is their new original music ‘Out of Control’ apart from retro songs and covers of popular tracks.

It’s been four years since the band started playing, and they are currently one of the busiest ones in business, playing not only across India but even abroad. Behram remarks that it’s a surreal feeling, “It’s been an overwhelming journey and something very unexpected. For a band that’s been playing mostly English music to achieve this level of success isn’t easy and we are grateful at the support we received.”

Ask him about the lessons learnt on the way and the young singer replies in a trice. “Many – from booking your flight tickets on time to doing a soundcheck before a performance or having a back-up guitar. But mostly, it’s to strive and give the best experience to the audience who has turned up to listen to us.”

The most important thing for Behram and his band to understand before a performance is the mood of the crowd. They tweak their playlist to suit the demography of the crowd present and ensure that everyone feels at home with the choice of music played. “Good music is a universal language which connects everyone. I firmly believe that once you sing from your heart, it’s easier for the other person to reach out to you…and that’s what I always strive to do.” The future presents itself with manifold opportunities for Best Kept Secret – theyaim to be a household name, work harder and go places; even Bollywood isn’t ruled out.

As Behram prepares to start from his studio, we ask if he is looking forward to sampling some biryani in the city. He laughs, “I would love to but I’m working towards an eight pack torso and will stick to a salad this visit. But my band members are keen to hog as much as they can!” Well, that’s one secret out!

Catch The Best Kept Secret at at Farzi Cafe, Jubilee Hills, on September 21, 8 pm onwards & at The Bar Project, Country Club, on September 22, 12.30 pm onwards.