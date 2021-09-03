Monsoon music fest ‘Barkha Ritu’ in Bengaluru on September 5

‘Barkha Ritu’, a festival featuring monsoon ragas, travels across eight Indian cities

‘Barkha Ritu’, the monsoon music festival of the Mumbai-based cultural organisation Banyan Tree Events, will return to Bengaluru on September 5. This year also marks the event’s 20th edition.

‘Barkha Ritu’, a festival featuring monsoon ragas, travels across eight cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. In Bengaluru, it will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on September 5, 4:30 pm onwards, in a hybrid format. Which means few music lovers can attend this festival or experience it online.

This concert will feature performances by violinist R Kumaresh, slide guitarist Debashish Bhattacharya and vocalist Pt. Venkatesh Kumar.

“It has been a difficult time for both artists and music lovers for more than a year. We are really looking forward to return to the stage but with a bit of caution,” says Kumar.

Kumaresh added, “Music and music festivals are an intrinsic part of Indian culture. They contribute so much to the value system and well-being of the society at large. So, it's important that the music festivals and concert halls open.”

The festival was presented for the first time in 2002 in Mumbai to experience the beauty of the monsoons through Indian Classical music.

Tickets for the event on September (4:30 pm onwards) are available on bookmyshow.com. For more information, visit banyantreeevents.com/barkha-ritu/