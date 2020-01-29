Melodies for Bapu

Bengaluru will host a novel programme as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on January 30, his 72nd death anniversary, which also marks the culmination of the ongoing 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Well known musician, author and columnist, Sakuntala Narasimhan, has a specially curated musical where she has chosen songs from a book of bhajans she bought from the Gandhi ashram.

“The book has songs chosen by the Mahatma,” says Sakuntala. “He also wrote the foreword in January 1948. We have selected eight songs in different languages. I will compere the programme, and join my students Archana Udupa, Sugama Sangeeta artiste and trained Hindustani singer Dipali Chakravarty.

Sakuntala had attended a prayer meeting by Gandhiji at Birla House in Delhi two weeks before he was shot. “I was also taken to his funeral at India Gate. I was only seven years old then but my memories remain untarnished.” Sakuntala will introduce each song with reminiscences which would include inputs from Gandhians around the country and her own observations at the Gandhi ashram in Ahmedabad.

The programme will have songs in Sanskrit, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada (a translation of ‘Lead Kindly Light,’ one of Gandhiji’s favourite hymns) Bengali and Bhojpuri. The book is over 200 pages, with over a 100 songs. Gandhiji presumably used these in his prayer meetings, says Sakuntala, although he does not say why he chose these particular songs. “There are devotional songs by Meerabai, Kabir, Tulsidas, Narsi Mehta, Nanak, a Hebrew song, a few Bengali songs and some verses from the Mukundamala.”

Sakuntala has selected bhajans such as ‘Hari Tum Haro’, recorded by MS Subbulakshmi at the Mahatma’s request, ‘Vaishnava Janato’, ‘Raghupati Raghava’ and ‘Payo ji Maine’ (popularised by Paluskar). “I have written on Gandhi’s ideas and economics. My father too believed in Gandhian ideals, maybe that influenced my outlook.”

Remembering Gandhiji’s funeral, Sakuntala says, “I saw a sea of humanity at the funeral procession. There was not an inch of open space. People had walked from villages, all night, to offer their last respects to the Mahatma. My father hoisted me on his shoulders so that I could see the cortège as it passed by.”

Sakuntala remembers the sun shining on Gandhiji’s head, and Nehru sitting in front of the carriage, slumped in grief. “As I tuned in to Akashvani on January 30 evening to listen to my mother singing, I heard the mourning music play. When my mother came home she said how everyone at the broadcasting house, were crying. Dinner was not cooked that evening in most houses, including ours.”

At the funeral she recollects her friend, Padma Swaminathan, a Gandhian who wore only khadi, pulling the carriage carrying the mahatma’s asthi for immersion in the sea at Chennai. “While researching, I got valuable inputs from a retired IAS officer in Chennai who is a Gandhian from Gujarat. He sent me some details about the songs, which I plan to mention briefly.”

Songs for the Mahatma will be from 11 am to12 noon on January 30 at Nightingales Enrichment Centre, opposite Chhaya Nursing Home, 17th cross, Malleswaram. Open to all. Call 9731192652 for details

Many reasons

Singer Archana Udupa feels honoured to be a part of this event for more than one reason. “First of all I am sharing the stage with my guru, which is always a great learning experience. We are not only singing some of the Mahatma’s favourite bhajans but also getting to hear the stories and anecdotes from someone who attended prayer meetings conducted by Gandhiji himself.”

Different platform

Dipali Chakravarty, trained in classical music, is happy to be part of the event. “It is going to be a different platform and I am happy to do my bit, singing Bengali songs.”