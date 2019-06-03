Shamuel Susheel, the old-fashioned crooner

According to Shamuel Susheel’s mother, he wrote his first song when he was in the VI standard – which he doesn’t remember. The 18-year-old California-born musician, who has the vibe of Ed Sheeran, now resides in Hyderabad and talks about the value of music in his journey.

“There was a point where I gave up music,” he confesses, “I was going through a really tough time then; my mom, when I was in ninth standard, had cancer. She’s all good now, but at that time, I was at my lowest. I didn’t know what to do or say, but I found writing out my thoughts and feelings was an outlet. For a few minutes after I wrote, it felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders.” Shamuel eventually got involved in the music scene at his church but still didn’t think he’d be one of the people taking music up as a profession. That was until two years ago, that is.

Turning point

Recalling the memory, Shamuel’s tone lifts with excitement, explaining, “I went to this event where they were playing Pink Floyd songs, including Another Brick In The Wall, with 150 musicians. I met a few people and it reignited this passion for music. So when I came home, I started writing again and before I knew it, I had 15 to 20 songs ready to be put out.” With Hyderabad’s open-mic scene thriving with acceptance and creativity, Shamuel went on stages and found his performances flourishing in their own small-scale kind of way. Funnily enough, he calls this “a boring journey, but a journey nonetheless,” which many others may refute.

Shamuel Susheel Performing: for 1 year

for 1 year Venues: Fubar, Avasa

Fubar, Avasa USP: Love songs

So what was the turning point for Shamuel, musically? He responds, “I’d always known I wanted to do something in the creative space… but I never understood what that was. A few months ago, I was doing a gig – can’t remember where – but some people came up to me after I was done and said ‘your music really helped me.’ I’d written and performed a song called Concrete Life and sang it, and I was really pleased that it touched some people.” Shamuel then realised the impact of his own music on other people’s mindsets.

Original tracks from Shamuel are yet to come about on a large scale. “At the core of it, I am a solo musician, but I do have a group of friends where we have a casual band set-up. We do that for exposure and we get along great. In that band, we do metal core. But I’m an Ed Sheeran-y guy at heart, I’ve written a cliche love song much like ‘Beautiful Woman’ To put out my original tracks, it takes a lot of energy emotionally, because you are essentially putting yourself out there.” He confides that he’s started recording them and they’ll be out by the end of next month.

Spirituality does play a vital role in Shamuel’s musical journey; he adds, “My parents are pastors so spiritual connections have always been there but music furthers said connections; it does something simple words may not be ever able to do.” All of this amplifies my emotional connection to the music.

True connections

In terms of giving his best in various environments, Shamuel, says he likes to be adaptable. Hyderabadis familiar with his music will find him at the quiet scenes in Avasa hotel or even at the throw-down chaos in Fubar. “It does depend on how my surroundings are, as well as how I feel at a given moment,” he starts, “and if I feel a song I’m singing is directed at an audience who are like-minded, I would prefer an intimate setting though.” He adds that the setting of a house show is what really gets him going, where people know you, want to listen to you and want to connect – which makes him feel great about his music.

What if you want to digitally connect with Shamuel? After all, it’s 2019; it’s ludicrous to not have a social media account and be creative. But Shamuel +huckles and admits he’s not one to have much of a digital footprint. “I’ve never been an outgoing person. Social media is a part of my music life, but not entirely. I prefer to have actual conversations, they are more satisfying.”

