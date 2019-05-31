On Akram Ul-Haq’s plucks, thumps and melody

Ever heard of percussive fingerstyle in guitar? It requires the tactic of sharp attacks on guitar strings accompanied by rhythmic guitar body percussion, thumping the hollowed guitar body for effect. Now that’s how one makes the most of such an instrument! So if you’re in the crowd, unable to see the band comprising melodious crooning, interesting percussion and suave guitar skills, take a closer look at the source: it could very well be Akram Ul-Haq.

Akram’s musical journey started with metal, he informs with a chuckle. And he’s had formal training to boot, being a graduate of the 8th grade in Classical Guitar governed by ABSRM London. Akram has been teaching music since 2011 as well, on styles ranging from Blues to Classical to Rock. “I played in a death metal band Shock Therapy from 2008 till 2012,” he adds.

Akram Ul-Haq Performing: for four years as a solo artiste

Style: Percussive fingerstyle

Venues: Sofar Sounds, The Gallery Café

The 31-year-old, who’s a fan of British percussive fingerstyle guitarist Jon Gomm, frequents the intimate settings of The Gallery Café as well as Sofar Sounds, an international music movement where jam sessions take place in people’s homes rather than a packed bar. “I do prefer intimate settings; they really have the audience focussed on the musician and their sounds.”

Just this April, the musician played at the Fingerstyle Feeling Festival in Kalisz, Poland where we’re sure he left people playing their own air guitar trying to emulate his skills. “It was amazing meeting musicians who are in the percussive guitar space but have their own ideas and stories which affect their individual playing styles. I love that because it encourages people to come out with their music if they want.”

Funnily enough, Akram says he’s yet to have a true turning point in his career or maybe, as he points out, he’s just been going with the flow.

This space turns the spotlight on home-grown bands