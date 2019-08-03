Music band ChowRaasta goes forward with folk

On March 9, when the band ChowRaasta went to IIIT Basara to perform, they hoped to see at least 400 students in the auditorium. “We were pleasantly surprised to see 1200 students rooting for our songs,” recalls an excited SK Srinivas, the guitarist of the band. The band mates Rama Krishna (flute and vocals), Yashwant Nag (keyboard and vocals), Bala (vocals), Vishwa Mithra (bass guitar) and Akshay Athreya (drums) call it a turning point in their lives and still get goosebumps thinking of the applause and cheering.

ChowRaasta is not even a year old, yet have managed to create a niche in the regional music scene. In the period, they have managed to experiment in varied music genres and repackage old Telugu and Hindi melodies, with a bit of folk, reggae, blues and retro thrown into their numbers. They sing both covers and original compositions. They have also managed to take writer-folk singer Goreti Venkanna’s works to colleges, pubs and private functions by singing his compositions there.

The band began when as colleagues at a radio station, these four decided to take their love for music forward on another level. Says Srinivas aka Srini, “There is usuaully a lot of chaos at any chowrasta (crossroads) but it is also a meeting point. So we felt it is an ideal name for our band as we have diverse interests. Rama likes folk and reggae, Yashwant loves jazz, Bala listens to Hindi melodies and I am a classic rock person. We appreciate and accommodate each other’s music tastes.”Ram and Yashwant are trained sound engineers and classic musicians. The band members usually jam in the early hours of the day (6 to 8 am) or after office-hours.

Initially the group didn’t have a drummer and bass guitarist so for their show at Sunday Soul Sante at Hitex, they programmed drums. “It was a challenge as we had to make sure we are playing along the drum track. If we missed the loop, everything would go for a toss,” he says. It was after that that engineering graduate Akshay came on board as a drummer.

Their keen interest in folk has helped them redefine the genre and give a new experience and sound for Telugu audiences. There were instances where they tried to recreate an old number but gave up after they felt they weren’t doing justice. “Younger audience are not aware of the songs from the 70 s and 80s era. When we give a contemporary feel, these songs cuts across age groups,” observes Srinivas. Songs like Niluvave vaalu kanula dana, Maa oollo oka paduchundi or Ayyayo chetilo dabbulu poyene... get transformed with a touch of reggae and find an instant appeal.

“One of our biggest challenges is to think of our next song,” he elaborates . If some of their original compositions have a fun narrative depicting college friendships or a pisinaari (a miser), some also deal with sensitive topics like farmers’ suicides or Section 377. “Goreti Venkanna talks about caste system and describes the village scene in a song Lakshmammo. These songs are heavy on lyrics and are usually played on traditional instruments like dappu. We use drums and electric guitar but make sure the essence is not lost,” shares Srinivas.

The band also does Insta live shows every week and invites suggestions. During a recent gig, they asked Instragram users to share their favourite monsoon numbers. The group is thrilled when they receive requests to perform. “We get requests to perform at birthdays, marriage anniversaries and private parties. We love this spotlight and take our music forward at these platforms.”

The column turns the spotlight on homegrown bands